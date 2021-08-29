Covid-19: 1,706 new cases record with 347 in hospital

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,706 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 347 people being treated in hospital, this is up 23 on Saturday's figures.

Of these, there are 60 people being treated in ICU, down one.

The vaccination programme has been a great success by winning hearts & minds of the public to give us all wider protection. Walk in centres continue today for anyone aged 12 or over. Vaccination gives you higher protection. If not vaccinated you're at much higher risk. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 29, 2021

On Saturday, the Taoiseach said the role of Nphet is to be re-examined as the country moves away from an “emergency situation” in the management of Covid-19.

Micheál Martin said the format and composition of the National Public Health Emergency Team, set up to steer Ireland’s response to the pandemic, would be looked at as part of a transition to a more “normal environment across Government”.

He said a decision will be made on Monday or Tuesday as the Government meets to sign on off on the road map for reopening society.

He said: “The CMO is a chief medical officer within the Department of Health and leads the public health campaign and that will continue.

“But precise formats and so on in terms of the taskforce, in terms of the senior officials group, all that will be looked at in terms of how do we transition now from what has been an emergency situation for a long period, into creating a more, if you like, normal environment across Government in dealing with the next phase.

“But all of that still remains to be decided.”