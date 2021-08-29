Public transport to return to full capacity from next week

A return to full capacity public transport will begin next week, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said, but added that mask-wearing will remain compulsory.

Speaking ahead of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 on Monday to approve the final stages of re-opening, Mr Ryan said the government and the country must accept that eradicating the virus is not possible and we must learn to live with it.

Mr Ryan also said the Government has called on An Bord Pleannala not to approve a planning application to allow the Shannon LNG project go ahead.

He said while the country will need to access gas for up to 30 years, but the liquid gas option is not one the government can support.

In relation to the re-opening, which will be formally approved by Tuesday, Mr Ryan said the return of public transport at full capacity will facilitate the return of office workers as well as the return of 1.5 million school children, college students and staff.

He confirmed that over time the restrictions will fade away under sunset clauses contained in the legislation, and we will move to a system of guidelines where an onus on individual personal responsibility will come to the fore.

“We're also bringing back schools, bringing back colleges, and also a return to offices. We can expect them and to prepare and provide for that we need public transport,” he said.

He also said communions and confirmations will also return “very quickly” but otherwise the month of September would be an interregnum before finals restrictions are lifted thereafter.

“A gradual re-opening is the correct approach,” he said.

He said the country is still in a risky position because our case numbers are still high.

“We can police ourselves now without having t have overly strict structures in place,” he said.

He said in areas like the theatre, different rules will apply for different sized venues.

He said, however, mask-wearing rules and social distancing will remain in effect, particularly indoors.

In relation to the return of offices, Mr Ryan said employers will be given sufficient flexibility to make the return of staff viable in their circumstances.

The minister said he envisaged young workers returning to the office first, for training and team events.

“We'll be giving employers a fair bit of flexibility. We're not going to design every office arrangement. It will take time, and we will probably start with young people particularly younger people who have missed out coming back first for training or team events,” he said.

Mr Ryan confirmed that for religious services and entertainment events while we can’t just go completely back to the way it was two years ago, some of the restrictions in terms of numbers on activities and entertainment will be unwound through September, into October.