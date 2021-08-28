Nphet faces overhaul in new era of living with Covid

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hinted that the role of Nphet is to be re-examined as part of the next phase of the Living with Covid strategy.

Asked about reports that the National Public Health Emergency Team is to be scrapped, Mr Martin confirmed the Government plans to “decide next steps” on Monday.

Earlier this week, former minister and broadcaster Ivan Yates said he believed Nphet is past its sell-by date and has been treating the public like sheep.

Mr Yates said he believes the country has been unnecessarily subjected to the most extreme lockdown in Europe for the past 18 months.

Speaking at the 300th anniversary of the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Cork today, Mr Martin said: “What we're looking at is how we transition into normalcy, in terms of Government, in terms of how Government works, in terms of the institutions of workers, and agencies.”

CMO 'to have key role'

He said Tony Holohan, as chief medical officer, will have a key role in the Department of Health and will continue to lead the public health campaign against Covid-19.

However, he added: “Precise formats, in terms of the task force, in terms of the senior officials group, all that will be looked at in terms of how do we transition now from what has been an emergency situation for a long period into creating a more normal environment across Government and dealing with the next phase.

“All of that still remains to be decided.”

Nphet was set up in January 2020 and has come to play an important role in advising the Government.

There have been several high-profile disagreements between them, most notably around the imposition of a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown in early October which the Government refused to introduce.

Two weeks later, the Government did introduce the stricter lockdown.

A similar disagreement emerged in December and the resulting increase in cases saw the Government again criticised for not following Nphet advice.

Mr Martin said today: “We will decide on Monday and choose in terms of next steps, but the key decisions to be made will relate to how we reopen key parts of society.”