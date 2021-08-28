Covid-19 exit plan: Return to offices and indoor events within weeks

A return to offices and the resumption of indoor events will form the core of Ireland’s pandemic exit strategy, with most public health restrictions to end by mid-October.

The next phase of the Government’s reopening roadmap is being finalised after the Cabinet sub-committee met yesterday for four hours to decide on “a new era” of living with Covid-19.

Workers will return to offices within weeks under the plan, which will be finalised on Monday and signed off by the full Cabinet on Tuesday.

It will also see:

The full resumption of religious events, such as Holy Communions and Confirmations, in September;

Vaccine passports used to resume indoor entertainment and cultural events;

A phased easing of restrictions on the number of people that can attend outdoor events.

The Taoiseach said the bulk of Covid-19 restrictions would not continue into November.

“I think September would be a significant month,” Micheál Martin said. “I don’t want to preempt my colleagues and the subcommittee, but we can certainly see a lifting of restrictions — some areas in terms of entertainment and theatre and so forth, the arts — in September.”

Return to workplaces in weeks

He confirmed that a return to offices was due in a matter of weeks.

“What the workforces have been saying to us is that they would like a timeline that they can begin to return to work. It would be a phased return to work,” he said.

Nightclubs will open at the latter end of the roadmap, due to the enclosed nature of the venues.

Mr Martin also rejected bringing in new legislation specifically for outdoor festivals such as Electric Picnic.

Electric Picnic 'unlikely to go ahead'

The Government will engage with the organisers of the Electric Picnic festival over the weekend, but sources say it is not likely the event will go ahead.

“There will be further engagement over the weekend across Government and also with the organisers of Electric Picnic,” a statement said.

However, one minister told the Irish Examiner that the event was too risky to take place this year.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has said it broadly supported the use of vaccine passports for the reopening of indoor events.

Certs to enable bigger theatre audiences

Vaccine certs will be required for those wishing to go to theatres to allow greater numbers to attend performances, with audiences currently capped at 50. There are also moves to loosen restrictions on numbers attending horse racing events.

Logistically, extending the use of the Covid passport — by ministerial order — is easier than introducing new legislation and remains the preferred option of ministers.

A senior Government source said that, although the Cabinet sub-committee meeting is in full agreement that the arts sector needs to “get back up and running”, it had been pointed out that Covid case numbers and hospitalisations in the North were becoming a worry.

Record death toll in the North

The North recorded its largest weekly Covid-related death toll (43) in six months in the week up to last Friday.

“Case numbers all over the UK are rising, but the six counties in the North are the closest to us and they’re seeing huge hospitalisations,” the source said. “There is no doubt a risk there and one we need to be wary of.”

After the meeting, Eamon Ryan, the transport minister, said “now is the time to start unwinding” restrictions.

He said the broad outline of the plan had been agreed, but that specifics would not be finalised until Monday. There would be no singular reopening day, he said, adding that the plan would happen on a phased basis.

The meeting heard that 87% of Irish adults are fully vaccinated, with Mr Martin saying reaching 90% of over-16s could happen within a fortnight.