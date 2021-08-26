Nphet: 90% of over-16s must be vaccinated before restrictions are eased

In a "much more conservative move than expected", Nphet has recommended that the remaining Covid-19 restrictions stay in place until 90% of the population aged 16 and over is fully vaccinated.

The Government was set to ease a number of public health restrictions following a full Cabinet meeting on Monday. However, the advice from Nphet contains a recommendation that the remaining restrictions should not be lifted until such time as 90% of over-16s have received both vaccine doses. The advice is contained in a letter from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.