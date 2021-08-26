Nphet: 90% of over-16s must be vaccinated before restrictions are eased

Nphet: 90% of over-16s must be vaccinated before restrictions are eased

As the vaccine rollout continues among younger people, Nphet has recommended that remaining restrictions should stay in place until at least 90% of over-16s are fully inoculated. Picture: Damien Storan/PA

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 15:45
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

In a "much more conservative move than expected", Nphet has recommended that the remaining Covid-19 restrictions stay in place until 90% of the population aged 16 and over is fully vaccinated.

The Government was set to ease a number of public health restrictions following a full Cabinet meeting on Monday. However, the advice from Nphet contains a recommendation that the remaining restrictions should not be lifted until such time as 90% of over-16s have received both vaccine doses. The advice is contained in a letter from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

'More conservative than expected'

One Government source told the Irish Examiner that the Nphet letter "is much more conservative than we were expecting". Officials had been briefing during the week that they expected the advice to "leave the bulk of decisions up to the Government".

The letter, which was given to the heads of Government on Thursday, comes as pressure mounts to reopen the live entertainment sector.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin is now examining the possibility of whether the music festival Electric Picnic can be made into a pilot event, similar to what happened with concerts in the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the All-Ireland hurling final.

The minister will table the idea at a Covid Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow with Government leaders, as well as exploring any legal issues around the launching the festival as a pilot event.

A spokesman for the minister said she "is exploring all options to facilitate the holding of the Electric Picnic festival, including designating it as a pilot event". 

There has been contact between the promoters and her department. She is also examining legal issues surrounding the event going ahead and engaged in ongoing discussions with Cabinet colleagues, and studying the latest advice from Nphet.

The minister will raise the matter at tomorrow’s Covid Cabinet sub-committee.

Read More

Cabinet split over reopening of live events  

More in this section

Charities Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate BirdWatch Ireland Charities Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate BirdWatch Ireland
Leaving Certificate results Q&A: What's happening with this year's Leaving Cert results?
Father Taking Daughter to School SVP fields hundreds of calls from strapped parents ahead of school return
#reopeningcovid-19vaccineperson: stephen donnellyperson: catherine martinorganisation: nphet
FILE PHOTO Electric Picnic organiser Melvin Benn has said he sees “no reason” why the Government should not allow the music fest

Sinn Féin wants outdoor events to return 'for everybody'

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices