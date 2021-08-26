Nphet: 90% of over-16s must be vaccinated before restrictions are eased

In a "much more conservative move than expected", Nphet has recommended that the remaining Covid-19 restrictions stay in place until 90% of the population aged 16 and over is fully vaccinated.
The Government was set to ease a number of public health restrictions following a full Cabinet meeting on Monday. However, the advice from Nphet contains a recommendation that the remaining restrictions should not be lifted until such time as 90% of over-16s have received both vaccine doses. The advice is contained in a letter from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
One Government source told thethat the Nphet letter "is much more conservative than we were expecting". Officials had been briefing during the week that they expected the advice to "leave the bulk of decisions up to the Government".
The letter, which was given to the heads of Government on Thursday, comes as pressure mounts to reopen the live entertainment sector.
Arts Minister Catherine Martin is now examining the possibility of whether the music festival Electric Picnic can be made into a pilot event, similar to what happened with concerts in the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the All-Ireland hurling final.
The minister will table the idea at a Covid Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow with Government leaders, as well as exploring any legal issues around the launching the festival as a pilot event.
A spokesman for the minister said she "is exploring all options to facilitate the holding of the Electric Picnic festival, including designating it as a pilot event".
The minister will raise the matter at tomorrow’s Covid Cabinet sub-committee.