Taoiseach: Covid restrictions will not continue into November

The Taoiseach says he does not see the bulk of Covid-19 restrictions continuing into November and anticipates September will see a lifting of restrictions for the live entertainment industry.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met on Friday for four hours to decide on a new roadmap, which will "mark a new era" of living with the virus, according to Micheál Martin.

Asked if the roadmap would continue into November and December, the Taoiseach said: “No. I think September would be a significant month."

"We can see a return," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said he could see a lifting of restrictions for the live entertainment sector in September. "I don't want to preempt my colleagues and the subcommittee, but we can certainly see lifting [of] restrictions, in terms of entertainment and theatre and so forth, the arts, in September."

Return to offices

He also confirmed reports that workers will be given the green light to return to their offices in a matter of weeks.

"What the workforces have been saying to us is that they would like a timeline that they can begin to return to work. In any event, it would be a phased return to work," he said.

The Taoiseach said the reopening of nightclubs would come at the latter end of the roadmap due to the close contact involved in such venues.

He also rejected any suggestion of bringing in new legislation to facilitate the holding of outdoor festivals like Electric Picnic.

"There was never any contemplation that we would extend that to outdoor events as outdoor was the theme of the summer," he said.

"In any event, we are close to 90% [of people vaccinated], so the idea that you bring new primary legislation to the situation outdoors where you have 90% of the people vaccinated, really isn't something that's going to happen."

Finalising roadmap

Mr Martin said the discussion after the presentations by the ministers would feed into officials who are working on finalising the detailed roadmap.

"Because there will have to be considerable detail on that, and timelines in terms of reopening sectors of society that have remained closed to date."

He said "a full range of areas and indoor activities in terms of sports, entertainment live entertainment, the return for work" would have to be covered.

Ministers will meet again on Monday and the roadmap will be published after a full meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Vaccination programme 'an incredible success'

Mr Martin went on to hail the vaccination programme as "an incredible success" and said the country was very close to reaching the target of having 90% of the population fully vaccinated.

"The various estimates state we are going to reach close to 90% people [vaccinated] in September. In fact, some estimates from the vaccination taskforce state we could be close to 90% by the week commencing September 6, although those are not exactly precise.

"What was very clear from the vaccination team was that we are very close now, in the next number of weeks, to reaching the optimal numbers that we can reach in terms of vaccination, and it is in the range of 89%-90%.

"We did say we'd have a phased gradual reopening of society and it has worked.