Q&A: The next phase of escaping Covid-19 lockdown 

While much of society has reopened from a months-long lockdown, many industries have yet to open their doors and full normality for them is still some way off.

The next week will see what many in Government say will be the final part of Ireland's road out of restrictions and a return to the lives we knew in February 2020.

First, on Wednesday, Nphet will meet to discuss the ongoing spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, then on Friday the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid will meet to nail down the specifics of the autumn-winter roadmap before the document is signed off at a full Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

What is likely to be announced?

The latest version of the Living With Covid plan is expected to give indicative dates for the resumption of indoor activities and events, as well as plans around the widescale return to offices.

It is understood the indoor events sector will be included in the first round of re-openings along with the return to work in late September. This is designed to give time to both vaccinate younger children and to ensure the reopening of schools and colleges is safe.

Government sources have said the plan will likely base Ireland on a footing similar to level 2 seen in the previous versions of the Living With Covid plan, but with some looser guidelines.

Levels were scrapped, though. Remind me what that means?

Last September, the Government announced level 2 by saying “the majority of areas of economy and society, for example: schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms, are open” and the public was being asked to limit the number of people they met.

This new footing will be similar in that more or less everything will be open, but guidance will exist around mask-wearing and numbers. Government sources say it will focus less on what people are not allowed to do and more on the things that they need to do to stay safe.

Will indoor live events be allowed?

Indoor live events will be pushed hard for by Arts Minister Catherine Martin who is likely to attend Friday's meeting after lobbying to be included. Sources say the return of gigs and indoor sports is "high on the priority list" and trial events could begin as early as the last week in September. However, sources have cautioned that the return will be on a "gradual basis".

What about indoor hospitality?

It is likely that indoor hospitality will only begin to see changes when the first phase of the vaccination programme ends at the end of September. That means that table service, number limits and some form of contact tracing are likely for the next six to eight weeks, at least.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week told the Irish Examiner that the need for Covid certificates to dine indoors will be reassessed at the end of September.

What about weddings?

Events such as weddings are likely to remain at 100 guests until closer to Christmas, but a Government source said this was still undecided. One minister has cautioned that some form of restrictions around gatherings may be in place until after Christmas.

When will I be going back to the office?

The wider resumption of office work is expected to be given the green-light from the end of September, with sources saying many industry bodies are preparing for a guidance system similar to that in the hospitality industry.