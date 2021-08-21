Homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn will be laid to rest on Tuesday

Dublin City Councillor and homeless campaigner, Anthony Flynn, 34, will be laid to rest on Tuesday in a private funeral service.

Mr Flynn had been the subject of a Garda investigation into sexual offences at the time of his death, but had not been arrested. He died in tragic circumstances on Wednesday.

The mass will take place on Tuesday morning, August 24, at 10.30 am in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sean McDermott St in Dublin.

Subject to Covid-19 restrictions, a limit of 50 persons may attend the service which will be followed by a burial at Dardistown Cemetery.

A funeral procession to the cemetery will follow a route past Lloyds Bar and the office of Inner City Helping Homelessness (ICCH).

Mourners have been invited to line the route while observing social distancing.

A post on Rip.ie said the homeless campaigner who died in tragic circumstances, will be "deeply missed by his heartbroken" family and friends, ICCH and Dublin City colleagues and "all those he helped through homeless services".

His body was discovered in a house in Caledon Court, East Wall on Wednesday, August 18.

Best known for his work in homeless services, the 34-year-old grew up on Dorset Street in Dublin's north inner city and founded ICHH in August 2013, in response to the growing numbers of rough sleepers in Dublin.

By 2014, ICHH was operating a seven-night-a-week outreach service all across Dublin City and established its first premises on Killarney Street, Dublin 1.

The charity grew exponentially in the following years then moved to Amiens Street, where it remains and secured a number of vehicles, vans, and a warehouse space in order to accommodate the number of volunteers and donations they received.

In 2019, after years of working in voluntary and community services, Mr Flynn was elected to Dublin City Council to represent the North Inner City ward.

Elected on the fifteenth count, his candidacy declaration said he had “strong ties to the local community both living and working here all of my life.”