Four people dead following multi-car crash on Galway motorway

Four people have been killed following a multiple car crash in Co Galway on Thursday evening.

The incident happened between 7pm and 8pm on the westbound approach to Ballinasloe, between junctions 14 and 15 of the M6.

Emergency services were at the scene of the collision, about two kilometres outside of the town within minutes.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while at least one other person has been hospitalised with minor injuries.

It is believed a car had been travelling the wrong way down the motorway and hit two other vehicles.

The M6 around Ballinasloe is closed this morning between Junction 14 and 16 to both eastbound and westbound traffic to allow for forensic examinations to take place.

It is likely to remain closed for much of the morning, to allow for a detailed examination of the crash site.

Gardai have asked motorists to use alternative routes if possible and to follow traffic diversions that are in place.