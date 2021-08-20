Return to sunshine and heat after largely miserable weekend, says Met Éireann

After a bleak day on Friday, conditions will improve as the weekend progresses, with things really heating up from Monday onwards. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann is forecasting a return to sunshine and good temperatures next week after a miserable weekend of wind and rain.

After a bleak day on Friday, conditions will improve as the weekend progresses, with things really heating up from Monday onwards.

A status yellow rain warning is currently in place for Galway, Mayo and Kerry, with heavy falls due at times with the possibility of thunder.

The warning will stay in place until 4pm.

Saturday will remain dull with rain lingering in the eastern part of the country throughout the morning.

Heavy showers mixed with sunny spells can be expected throughout the west and southwest, while heavy hair and thundery showers expected in the east and north from late afternoon with the possibility of spot flooding.

Temperatures of 17C to 20C can be expected.

On Sunday, Cork faces off against Limerick in the All Ireland hurling final in Dublin and GAA fans can expect an improvement in conditions.

Met Éireann says scatter showers can be expected but with a good deal of dry weather throughout the day, with bright sunny spells breaking through and temperatures of about 18C to 21C.

From Monday, temperatures and conditions are expected to change for the better.

Good sunny spells will leave the way, with some overcast conditions in coastal areas, but we will see a return to sunshine and warm temperatures as the day moves on with highs of 19C to 23C.

Tuesday will be much the same, a warm day with temperatures in the low 20s and good sunshine coming through.

