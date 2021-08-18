Founder of homeless charity dies in tragic circumstances

Founder of Inner City Helping Homeless and Dublin City councillor Anthony Flynn has died in tragic circumstances.

Mr Flynn, 35, had been suspended from his role at Inner City Helping Homeless earlier this month following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of the “body of a man in his 30s, at a property in Caledon Court, East Wall this afternoon,” a statement said.

“The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Mr Flynn founded the housing charity in Dublin city centre in 2013 after working in the youth community and voluntary sector.

Suspension

His suspension came earlier this month after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Flynn was interviewed by Gardai as part of a major investigation by officers from the Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) at Store Street Garda Station who probe sexual crimes. However, it's understood that he was not arrested.

Inner City Helping Homeless confirmed it had suspended an employee and a statement from the charity said “serious matters have come to the attention of the board".

"We immediately initiated an investigation and commenced an independent process which we expect recommendations from shortly. In the interim, we have suspended an employee and the use of a separate service provider."

Mr Flynn served on multiple boards including the Community Awareness of Drugs, Grangegorman Redevelopment and the Dominick Street Regeneration Board.

He was appointed to the Dublin City Council Housing Special Policy Committee alongside the Joint Policing Committee for Dublin City after being elected as an independent in 2019.