Homeless charity suspends employee over 'serious matters'

Dublin charity Inner City Helping Homeless has confirmed it has suspended an employee after "serious matters" were brought to the attention of its board.
A statement from the popular charity said that in recent days, “serious matters have come to the attention of the board".
The board has also moved to appoint an independent barrister, Remy Farrell, to fully evaluate issues of concern.
“We are in communication with the Charities Regulator,” the statement added.
"The board is mindful of the vital role our team of volunteers and staff play in the daily lives of those sleeping rough in Dublin. We are grateful to them and our wider network of supporters.
“We as a board will continue to take whatever steps are necessary at this time to protect and enhance the invaluable work of the organisation and the welfare of all service users.”