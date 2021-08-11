Plea to Monaghan's 15-24s as Covid incidence rate rises to almost double national average

The 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Monaghan is almost double the national figure, with 40% of the cases reported in the county last week occurring in the 15 - 24 age group.

According to new figures from the Department of Public Health HSE North East, the Monaghan Local Electoral Area (LEA) had an incidence rate of 625.7 cases per 100,000 population between July 20 and August 2.

Nationally, the 14-day incidence during this period was 376.6 per 100,000 population.

In a joint statement, the Department of Public Health HSE North East, Monaghan GAA, and Monaghan County Council have appealed to teenagers, and those in their 20s and 30s, to reduce their social contacts and to avoid attending house gatherings.

Director of Public Health North East, Dr Augustine Pereira said the situation in the county was “concerning.” “The high incidence rates we are seeing in Monaghan reflects how serious the situation can become in a matter of days and weeks,” he said.

“We have not seen this level of infection since early February, which is a worrying trend and shows that this virus is prevalent in our communities.”

Dr Pereira appealed to younger people to register for a Covid-19 vaccine on the HSE portal, if they have not done so already.

“We would like to see much higher vaccination rates in Monaghan to provide that ‘protective wall’ against Covid-19 taking hold of our communities.

“We are urging everyone even those who are fully vaccinated to be extra vigilant, act responsibly, and adhere to public health guidelines,” he said.

If you are not yet vaccinated, please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors, avoid crowded settings don’t socialise indoors as you await your vaccine.

Monaghan GAA chairperson Declan Flanagan said the people of Monaghan had to work together to ensure the virus did not shut down important aspects of society once again.

“We have been through so much over the past 16 months and now is the time to come together and work as a team to beat this latest spike in cases,” he said.

Echoing Dr Pereira’s advice, Deputy Chief Executive of Monaghan County Council, Paul Clifford, said it was now extremely important that young people keep up with adhering to public health guidance.

“We know it’s hard, but it is helping to keep our communities safe."

Anyone in the Monaghan area experiencing symptoms of infection, or who fears they have been exposed to Covid-19, has been asked to isolate and to schedule a free PCR test at a testing centre as soon as possible.

“The people of Monaghan have shown on numerous occasions how a county with high incidence rates of Covid-19 can bring infection numbers to single-figure digits when communities band together,” Mr Clifford added.