Highest number of Covid cases reported since January

A further 1,782 cases of Covid-19 have been reported today marking the highest figure since late January.

The seven-day average has risen to 1,300 with very high incidence rates reported in Donegal, Louth and Galway.

The number of Covid patients in hospital is rising steadily with 193 currently in hospital, of which 28 are in ICU.

As case numbers continue to rise, public health officials are urging all those eligible to receive a vaccination to do so as soon as possible.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be operating over the weekend with 38 locations around the country.

The HSE are hopeful the clinics will see a similar turn-out as over the bank holiday weekend when over 30,000 people received a vaccine dose.

The walk-in clinics are open to anyone over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, 73% of those over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated while 81% have received their first dose.

Parents of children aged between 12 and 15 years will be able to register them for vaccination next week.

Public health advice still states that those who are not fully vaccinated should avoid high-risk environments and activities.

July saw the highest levels of testing since the start of the pandemic. To date, over six million test have been carried out with 385,000 conducted in July alone.

No link established between Covid vaccine and menstrual disorders

No link has been found between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed.

Dizziness, tinnitus and immune thrombocytopenia are among side effects reported in relation to the Janssen vaccine, according to a new study.

The EMA has released updated information on Covid vaccines and related side effects reported by the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC).

It is important to note that while some information regarding side effects linked with some vaccines has been updated, the benefit-risk balance remains unchanged for any of the approved vaccines.

Information on the Janssen vaccine has been updated to include immune thrombocytopenia as an adverse reaction and will come with a warning to alert healthcare professionals and those receiving the vaccine of this possible side effect.

Currently listed as an important potential risk, thrombocytopenia has been updated to an important identified risk.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys blood cells called platelets that are needed for normal blood clotting.

Other side effects linked to the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are dizziness and tinnitus which involves ringing or other noises in one or both ears.

The PRAC analysed 1,183 cases of dizziness identified as part of spontaneous reports on anxiety-related reactions to immunisation.

In reaching its conclusion on tinnitus, the EMA investigated six cases observed in clinical trials and 108 cases that were identified by the company during monitoring spontaneous reports.

Dizziness and tinnitus are now listed as adverse reactions to ensure healthcare professionals and people receiving the vaccine are aware of the potential side effects.

The PRAC has recommended a warning regarding Guillain-Barré syndrome be included in the product information for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: AP Photo/Brian Inganga

As part of the review of monthly summary safety reports for AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) the PRAC is continuing to analyse data on cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) that have been reported.

GBS is a rare immune system disorder that causes nerve inflammation and can result in pain, numbness, muscle weakness and difficulty walking. In the most severe cases it can progress to paralysis. Most people fully recover from the disorder.

The Committee has recommended a warning be included in the product information for AstraZeneca.

Anyone taking this vaccine should seek immediate medical attention if they develop weakness and paralysis in the extremities that can progress to the chest and face.

As part of the next monthly safety report, the PRAC has requested further data from the marketing authorisation holder in order to clarify whether further updates are necessary.

Following reports of unexpected vaginal bleeding and prolonged or severe menstrual disturbances, the PRAC has concluded no causal association between Covid-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders has been established so far.

Menstrual disorders are quite common and can be caused by a number of things including stress, tiredness or underlying medical conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis.

Anyone experiencing menstrual disorders may want to seek medical advice.