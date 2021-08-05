Weekend walk-in clinics: Where can I get my vaccine?

Following the success of the walk-in vaccination clinics over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed it will be running them again this weekend.

The 38 clinics will operate around the country and are open to anyone over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated.

Centres will be operating between Friday, August 6 and Sunday, August 8 depending on the location.

Over 30,000 people received a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre over the August bank holiday weekend.

The HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid said the success of the initiative “outstripped” expectations.

People who attend will receive their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine - the clinics will not be administering second doses.

Those who receive their initial dose at a walk-in centre will get their appointment for their second jab by text.

Pictured is 16 year old, Ciara Brady after her vaccination at The Clonakilty Covid-19 walk-in clinic last weekend. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

People who have already registered through the online portal can attend the walk-in clinics but must bring photo ID such as passport, drivers licence, garda age card, student/school ID. If your date of birth does not appear on the ID, you must also bring proof of your DOB ie. your birth cert.

Any persons who have yet to register online must bring their PPS number, eircode, mobile number, email address and photo ID including their date of birth or photo ID along with your birth cert.

A county-by-county breakdown of locations and times for each centre can be found below.