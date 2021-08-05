Weekend walk-in clinics: Where can I get my vaccine?

38 clinics will operate around the country this weekend. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 18:58
Michelle McGlynn

Following the success of the walk-in vaccination clinics over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed it will be running them again this weekend.

The 38 clinics will operate around the country and are open to anyone over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated.

Centres will be operating between Friday, August 6 and Sunday, August 8 depending on the location.

Over 30,000 people received a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre over the August bank holiday weekend.

The HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid said the success of the initiative “outstripped” expectations.

People who attend will receive their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine - the clinics will not be administering second doses.

Those who receive their initial dose at a walk-in centre will get their appointment for their second jab by text.

Pictured is 16 year old, Ciara Brady after her vaccination at The Clonakilty Covid-19 walk-in clinic last weekend. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Pictured is 16 year old, Ciara Brady after her vaccination at The Clonakilty Covid-19 walk-in clinic last weekend. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

People who have already registered through the online portal can attend the walk-in clinics but must bring photo ID such as passport, drivers licence, garda age card, student/school ID. If your date of birth does not appear on the ID, you must also bring proof of your DOB ie. your birth cert.

Any persons who have yet to register online must bring their PPS number, eircode, mobile number, email address and photo ID including their date of birth or photo ID along with your birth cert.

A county-by-county breakdown of locations and times for each centre can be found below.

CARLOW 

Carlow Institute of Technology 

Kilkenny Road 

Saturday: 9am - 12.15pm 

Sunday: 9am - 12.15pm 

CAVAN 

Kilmore Hotel 

Dublin Road 

Friday: 4.30pm - 8.30pm 

Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm 

CLARE 

West County Hotel Limerick Road 

Saturday: 8.15am - 12.30pm 

CORK 

City Hall Cork 

Anglesea Street 

Saturday: 10am - 4pm 

Mallow GAA Club 

Carrigoon 

Sunday: 11am - 3pm 

Clonakilty GAA Club 

Aghamilla 

Sunday: 1pm - 3pm 

Bantry Primary Care Centre 

Dromleigh South 

Saturday: 3.15pm - 4.30pm 

DONEGAL 

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 

Port Road 

Sunday: 8.30am - 4.30pm 

DUBLIN 

Aviva Stadium 

Landsdowne Road 

*An AstraZeneca dose 2 walk-in clinic for people that have already received their first AZ dose at least four weeks ago 

Saturday: 2pm - 4.30pm 

UCD O'Reilly Hall 

Belfield 

Sunday: 11am - 5pm 

Citywest Convention Centre 

Saggart 

Saturday: 3pm - 6.30pm 

Sunday: 3pm - 6.30pm 

National Show Centre 

Stockhole Lane 

Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm and 1.45pm - 6pm 

GALWAY 

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic 

Ardbear 

Saturday: 10am - 2pm 

Galway Racecourse 

Ballybrit 

Saturday: 10am - 4pm 

KERRY 

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre 

Bypass Road 

Sunday: 10am - 11am 

Kerry Sports Academy 

North Campus 

Saturday: 9.15am - 11am 

KILDARE 

Punchestown Racecourse 

Punchestown 

Saturday: 9.30am - 12.30pm 

Sunday: 9.30am - 12.30pm 

KILKENNY 

Cillin Hill Conference Centre 

Dublin Road 

Saturday: 8.15am - 12.30pm 

Sunday: 8.15am - 12.30pm 

LEITRIM 

Primary Care Unit 

Carrick on Shannon 

Sunday: 9am - 5pm 

LIMERICK 

Limerick Racecourse 

Main Street 

Friday: 2pm - 7pm 

Sunday: 10am - 12.30pm and 1pm - 6pm 

MAYO 

Breaffy House Resort 

Breaffy 

Friday: 2pm - 5pm 

Saturday: 11am - 4pm 

MEATH 

Fairyhouse Racecourse 

Fairyhouse Road 

Friday: 12pm - 4pm 

Saturday: 12pm - 4pm 

MONAGHAN 

Glencarn Hotel 

Monaghan Road 

Friday: 3pm - 7.30pm 

Saturday: 1.30pm - 4.30pm 

Sunday: 1.30pm - 4.30pm 

OFFALY 

Tullamore Court Hotel 

O'Moore Street 

Friday: 8am - 4pm 

ROSCOMMON 

Abbey Hotel 

Galway Road 

Saturday: 11am - 4pm 

Sunday: 11am - 4pm 

SLIGO 

Sligo Institute of Technology 

Knocknarea Arena 

Saturday: 10am - 4pm 

Sunday: 10am - 2pm 

TIPPERARY 

Abbeycourt Hotel 

Nenagh South 

Friday: 2pm - 7pm 

Sunday: 2pm - 7pm 

Clonmel Park Hotel 

Poppyfields Retail Park 

Friday: 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm 

WATERFORD 

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena 

WIT Sports Campus 

Saturday: 12.30pm - 4.30pm 

Sunday: 12.30pm - 4.30pm 

WESTMEATH 

Bloomfield House Hotel 

Mullingar 

Saturday: 9am - 5pm 

WEXFORD 

Kilanerin Community Centre 

Gorey 

Saturday: 9am - 2pm 

Astro Active Centre 

Bellefield 

Saturday: 8.15am - 12.30pm and 2pm - 7pm 

Sunday: 8.15am - 12.30pm 

WICKLOW 

Shoreline Leisure Centre 

69 Mill Road 

Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm 

Sunday: 8.30am - 12.30pm

