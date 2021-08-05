Weekend walk-in clinics: Where can I get my vaccine?

Following the success of the walk-in vaccination clinics over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed it will be running them again this weekend.
The 38 clinics will operate around the country and are open to anyone over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated.
Centres will be operating between Friday, August 6 and Sunday, August 8 depending on the location.
Over 30,000 people received a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre over the August bank holiday weekend.
The HSE’s chief executive Paul Reid said the success of the initiative “outstripped” expectations.
People who attend will receive their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine - the clinics will not be administering second doses.
Those who receive their initial dose at a walk-in centre will get their appointment for their second jab by text.
People who have already registered through the online portal can attend the walk-in clinics but must bring photo ID such as passport, drivers licence, garda age card, student/school ID. If your date of birth does not appear on the ID, you must also bring proof of your DOB ie. your birth cert.
Any persons who have yet to register online must bring their PPS number, eircode, mobile number, email address and photo ID including their date of birth or photo ID along with your birth cert.
A county-by-county breakdown of locations and times for each centre can be found below.
Kilkenny Road
Saturday: 9am - 12.15pm
Sunday: 9am - 12.15pm
Dublin Road
Friday: 4.30pm - 8.30pm
Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm
Saturday: 8.15am - 12.30pm
Anglesea Street
Saturday: 10am - 4pm
Carrigoon
Sunday: 11am - 3pm
Aghamilla
Sunday: 1pm - 3pm
Dromleigh South
Saturday: 3.15pm - 4.30pm
Port Road
Sunday: 8.30am - 4.30pm
Landsdowne Road
Saturday: 2pm - 4.30pm
Belfield
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
Saggart
Saturday: 3pm - 6.30pm
Sunday: 3pm - 6.30pm
Stockhole Lane
Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm and 1.45pm - 6pm
Ardbear
Saturday: 10am - 2pm
Ballybrit
Saturday: 10am - 4pm
Bypass Road
Sunday: 10am - 11am
North Campus
Saturday: 9.15am - 11am
Punchestown
Saturday: 9.30am - 12.30pm
Sunday: 9.30am - 12.30pm
Dublin Road
Saturday: 8.15am - 12.30pm
Sunday: 8.15am - 12.30pm
Carrick on Shannon
Sunday: 9am - 5pm
Main Street
Friday: 2pm - 7pm
Sunday: 10am - 12.30pm and 1pm - 6pm
Breaffy
Friday: 2pm - 5pm
Saturday: 11am - 4pm
Fairyhouse Road
Friday: 12pm - 4pm
Saturday: 12pm - 4pm
Monaghan Road
Friday: 3pm - 7.30pm
Saturday: 1.30pm - 4.30pm
Sunday: 1.30pm - 4.30pm
O'Moore Street
Friday: 8am - 4pm
Galway Road
Saturday: 11am - 4pm
Sunday: 11am - 4pm
Knocknarea Arena
Saturday: 10am - 4pm
Sunday: 10am - 2pm
Nenagh South
Friday: 2pm - 7pm
Sunday: 2pm - 7pm
Poppyfields Retail Park
Friday: 9am - 1pm and 2pm - 5pm
WIT Sports Campus
Saturday: 12.30pm - 4.30pm
Sunday: 12.30pm - 4.30pm
Mullingar
Saturday: 9am - 5pm
Gorey
Saturday: 9am - 2pm
Bellefield
Saturday: 8.15am - 12.30pm and 2pm - 7pm
Sunday: 8.15am - 12.30pm
69 Mill Road
Saturday: 8.30am - 12.30pm
Sunday: 8.30am - 12.30pm