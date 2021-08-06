Q&A: What are the updated guidelines for outdoor hospitality?

In the wake of new advice from the Attorney General, Fáilte Ireland has today issued an update to its guidelines for outdoor hospitality.

Among the primary changes are that multiple tables can now be booked for outdoor hospitality, and event attendance limits can increase.

But what else is in the guidelines update?

We answer your questions below:

Do I still need to book a table for outdoor seating at a pub, restaurant or hotel?

Yes, pre-booking of tables is still advised.

However, you can now reserve multiple tables as part of your booking, as opposed to the one allowed previously.

The maximum amount of adults who can sit at one table is still six. File picture: SaskoLazarov/RollingNews.ie

Is there any change to the number of people allowed to sit at one table?

No. The number of people who can sit at one table is still limited to six people, so aged 13 or over.

As before, this limit does not apply to children, though the total combined capacity of one particular table cannot exceed 13 – ie six adults, plus no more than nine children below the age of 13.

If multiple tables can now be booked, can those seated at them mix with eachother?

Unfortunately, no. The new guideline state "intermingling between tables is not permitted".

It is not yet clear how this rule against intermingling will be enforced, which is something Restaurants Association of Ireland has already voiced its displeasure over.

Will it still be table service only at venues?

Yes, table service is still recommended but people can queue for food at buffets and barbecues.

It is also still the case that tables should be kept a minimum of 1m apart.

Table service is still recommended at outdoor venues. File Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingews.ie

Customers must also continue to wear face masks/ coverings when moving around an outdoor dining area and when arriving or departing.

Masks must also be worn if a customer is going inside to pay, to avail of food-counter service, or to use the restroom.

But outdoor event attendances are now increasing, right?

Yes, the previous attendance limit of 50 is now being increased to 200.

Outdoor events are only permitted in venues where “robust protective measures are in place”.

The revised guidelines also state that “overall capacity will depend on the size of the outdoor event area where customers will be seated”.

In essence, this means any venue that can cater for up to 200 people safely is now permitted to do so.

In larger venues – namely, those that could accommodate up to 5,000 people in pre-Covid times – event attendance can increase to 500.

Do the same rules apply to weddings?

From Friday, the maximum number of people permitted to attend a wedding is doubling from 50 to 100.

As before, weddings fall under a different regulations subset and are therefore subject to different guidelines than other events.

What about communions and confirmations?

At present, the advice is still that these events should not take place.

However, it is understood the government is planning on allowing the return of communions and confirmations by September.

Is there any change to opening hours?

A worker cleans the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in Dublin's city centre. File Picture: PA

No. As was the case previously, all premises must be clear of customers by no later than 11.30pm.

What's the deal with performances and live music?

From Friday, live music and performances are permitted.

The performance area must be no less than 2m apart from the nearest sitting customer/attendee.

Anything else?

As with previous iterations of the Fáilte Ireland rules, contact tracing is still a requirement.

Venues must still be adequately ventilated and cleaned regularly.

Good hand and respiratory hygiene must still be practised, and sanitary products like hand sanitiser must also be readily available to customers.

The full updated guidelines can be read and downloaded from Fáilte Ireland's website.