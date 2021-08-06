Heroin worth €12.3m seized at Rosslare 

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 11:54
Nicole Glennon

Heroin with an estimated street value of €12.3m has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers seized approximately 88kgs of the product, which based on preliminary analysis is believed to be heroin, as part of an intelligence led operation.

The illegal drugs were discovered when a truck and low-loader trailer, arriving into Ireland from mainland Europe, was stopped and searched by Revenue officers. 

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dogs Sam and Flynn. The product was discovered concealed in machinery being carried on the low-loader.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dogs Sam and Flynn (pictured).
Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and in collaboration with international law enforcement partners.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

