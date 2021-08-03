Man, 20s, becomes fourth fatality on roads in 24 hours

A man has been killed following a collision in Co Monaghan early this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene after two cars collided on the R181 in Muldrumman, outside Castleblayney, at 6.40am.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where he later passed away.

Gardaí are investigating and the road has since reopened.

This marks the fourth fatality reported on Irish roads in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, a man in his 80s was killed following a three-car collision on the M7.

This afternoon, two people died following an incident involving a bus in Co Cork.

Gardaí in Castleblayney are appealing for any witnesses to this morning's collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Muldrumman area between 6.15am and 7.00am this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.