BREAKING: Two dead in bus collision in Cork town

Two people have died following a road traffic collision involving a bus outside a Cork Harbour town.

A child was also treated for injuries at the scene just outside Monkstown although their condition has been described as not serious.

The incident occurred near the Bosun pub and restaurant on the Strand Road which runs between Monkstown and Passage West just before 2pm.

Emergency service vehicles at the scene of the accident in Monkstown this afternoon.

Emergency services including gardaí, two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade, one unit from the Cork County Fire Service and National Ambulance Service personnel rushed to the scene.

Two people, both male, were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Strand Road between Monkstown and the cross-river ferry point at Glenbrook Wharf is expected to remain closed for some time to facilitate a forensic examination by garda road traffic collision investigators.

