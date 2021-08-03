Ireland finalises deal to buy 700,000 vaccines from Romania

Ireland has finalised a deal to buy 700,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from Romania and the EU, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The plan to buy the additional doses had first been reported over a month ago.

Mr Martin has now confirmed that the deal has been finalised.

Announcing the additional supply, to be used in Ireland’s ongoing National Vaccination Programme, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“This is a welcome boost to our ongoing and very effective national vaccination programme.

“As deliveries arrive this month, they will be used to meet the continued high uptake of our Covid vaccines.

“These new Pfizer vaccines will ensure supply as we continue the next phases of the rollout over the summer and autumn months.

“I want to thank Romania and the EU for their assistance and show of solidarity to Ireland as we further protect our citizens in this pandemic.”

The Government had hoped to buy a million doses, including 700,000 Pfizer/BioNTech and 300,000 Moderna vaccines.

Both are mRNA vaccines and are approved for use in under-18s by the European Medicines Agency.

Romania has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU, and there had been fears vaccines would spoil by the end of this month if not used or sold on. Last month Romanian officials said moving the vaccine is a complex logistical operation.