Student houses cold and mouldy, researchers find

Student houses cold and mouldy, researchers find

Study carried out by researchers at NUI Galway found: 'On a regular (daily) basis, 25% of the cases felt draughts, 50% said the houses were cold, 75% acknowledged condensation, 50% found mould and 38% noticed damp.' File picture

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 14:00
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Many student houses are cold and half of them have a daily problem with mould, according to new research.

The study, entitled Temperature profiles of private rental housing occupied by third-level students in Ireland and carried out by researchers at NUI Galway, found many occupants were living in properties where the temperature was below recommended levels.

It said the context for the research was the large number of students not being accommodated with a bed space supplied by a higher education institution, with many students living in private rental accommodation. 

Issues with dampness

An earlier survey carried out by the Union of Students in Ireland showed 48% of students were living in privately rented accommodation and at least 21% of students surveyed reported to have either inadequate heating, issues with mould or issues with dampness in their accommodation.

For the NUI Galway study, data loggers were installed in four locations within 16 different houses accommodating students in Galway City. The data loggers recorded data every 10 minutes for three consecutive months from December 2019. The occupants of the houses were also surveyed.

Temperature levels in the households at nighttime and the average indoor temperature of the 16 cases was 16°C in December, 15.6°C in January and 15.8°C in February.

Indoor temperatures of at least 18°C are recommended but according to the research: "Even from 8pm-8am when the all the houses were generally occupied, 11 of the cases had temperature levels of less than 18°C for at least 90% of the recorded data, highlighting the poor indoor temperature levels many of the students were living in.

"On a regular (daily) basis, 25% of the cases felt draughts, 50% said the houses were cold, 75% acknowledged condensation, 50% found mould and 38% noticed damp," it said.

Read More

Tiniest hotel rooms in Cork at city's new and shiny microsleeper

More in this section

Man with brain stroke symptoms World Brain Day: National strategy needed for online neurology care post-Covid
rings 'Plan for 50 wedding guests', Varadkar tells marrying couples
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Donegal Covid test centre has 'jaw-dropping' 28% positivity rate
student housesorganisation: nui galway
Ursula von der Leyen visits Ireland

Brexit: EU chief tells Boris Johnson 'we will not renegotiate' NI protocol

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices