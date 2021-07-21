Funding for public bodies to be maintained in spite of gender imbalances

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 07:30
Aoife Moore

The Government will not implement a Citizens' Assembly recommendation that funding to public bodies should be dependent on reaching a 40% gender balance by 2025.

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath will bring a memo to Cabinet today updating his colleagues on gender balance targets for State boards.

It is understood the Government does not intend to implement the recommendation that funding to public bodies be contingent on reaching a 40% gender balance, as it believes it would potentially be disruptive to the delivery of State services.

However, boards that consistently fall short of the gender balance target would be debarred from any “uplift” in funding and would be subject to closer scrutiny until they come into compliance.

Also at the Cabinet meeting today, higher education minister Simon Harris will seek Government approval for a €100m financial package for further and higher education institutions to return on-site safely and in line with public health advice.

Of the funding package, €21m will be allocated to provide specific extra supports for students, including an extra €3m for mental health services, €10m for financial supports to students in difficulties, and €8m for the Mitigating Educational Disadvantage Fund which supports and engages disadvantaged learners.

