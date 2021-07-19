Consent hub will be an example to other countries – minister

A new online sexual consent resource for Irish third-level institutions will be an "example of best practice" for the rest of the world, Further Education Minister Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris was speaking as he launched a new online learning hub to provide an integrated, publicly available resource on sexual consent awareness and consent learning resources at NUI Galway.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Charlotte McIvor of NUIG said Active* Consent aimed to "lead a culture change" around consent.

High level of sexual violence

She said the group's research showed cause for hope and concern around the subject. She said Irish third-level institutions showed a high support for active consent models, but there was also a high level of sexual violence.

She said consent should be OMFG – ongoing, mutual and freely given – and said there were "nuanced, big ideas" that need to be implemented across Irish society.

Dr McIvor said the website would "meet the needs" of a broad section of society.

The website builds on the work of the Active* Consent team at NUIG, with €150,000 being pledged by the Government to run the hub.

Mr Harris praised the group's work thus far and said the website would be available to third-level institutions across Ireland and the world – as well as the general public.

No part of our society is untouched by sexual violence and harassment. People need to be safe, empowered, confident, and capable in their relationships and Ireland can take a leading role in confronting sexual violence and harassment.

The work being done in our higher-education sector on consent can be a positive educator for other areas, and this online learning hub will provide an important resource not only for our higher-education institutions, but also for a wider community.

“For higher education students, the programme available through the hub reflects the three levels of the Active* Consent online programme – a consent workshop based on the team’s research; an eLearning resource on consent, sexual violence and harassment; and ongoing social media engagement into topics such as disclosure that links to students’ social media platforms.

“For higher education staff, the three tiers of engagement available on the hub will provide awareness-raising on definitions, skills, and student support practices; education for decision makers and leaders on how they can support lasting culture change; and in-depth training for those involved in consent education, support for student disclosures, and policy implementation.”

Understanding of sexual consent

Galway TD Hildegarde Naughton said increasing the understanding of sexual consent across Irish society was a "key priority" for the Government and a national campaign would be launched later this year.

There can be no place for any forms of sexual violence and harassment in our society, and there can be no room for doubt or ambiguity on the meaning and importance of consent.

“We must improve people’s understanding of what consent is, and what healthy consent looks like. This initiative will be an excellent resource for the third-level sector and beyond.

“It is an important commitment in supporting a victim’s journey, the Department of Justice roadmap to improve the justice system for victims and vulnerable witnesses in sexual violence cases, and will contribute to our national campaign on consent later this year.”