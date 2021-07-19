Beacon Hospital decision to vaccinate teachers wrong but 'made in good faith', review finds

Board says the decision to contact the school was incorrect but was made in good faith.
The review also found there was an incorrect interpretation of the discretion available to the Beacon to make decisions on what to do with vaccine doses going to waste.

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 15:18
Michelle McGlynn and Shauna Bowers

The Beacon Hospital in Dublin has apologised after a review found it was wrong to offer 20 teachers in a private school Covid-19 vaccines, without HSE approval.

It says it still has "full confidence" in its chief executive.

On March 23, the Beacon Hospital vaccinated 20 teachers from a private school in Bray, Co Wicklow, after 20 left-over AstraZeneca vaccines were at risk of going to waste.

It commissioned an independent review after the incident was reported in the media. 

The review found the decision was not in line with the National Vaccine Priority List and did not have HSE approval.

It also found an incorrect interpretation of the discretion available to the Beacon to decide what to do with the excess vaccine doses. 

The review said the decision to contact the Bray school was taken alone by Beacon Hospital chief executive Michael Cullen.

The board says the decision to contact the school was incorrect but "was made in good faith".

It apologised for the events, and expresses regret at the upset caused.

Full confidence retained

In today's statement, the board said it regretted that the incident happened, but it retained full confidence in chief executive Mr Cullen.

“The review also finds that there was an incorrect interpretation of the discretion available to Beacon Hospital to make decisions that would avoid any vaccine doses going to waste,” the board said.

“The board also acknowledge, as per the review’s findings, that notwithstanding the lateness in the day, the HSE cohort CHO6 should have been asked to provide health care workers even if there was no expectation that this would have been possible given the time of day.”

Having “considered these facts”, the board said it accepts the view of the independent reviewer that “while the basis on which the decision was made to contact the school was incorrect, it was made in good faith”.

“We as a board, regret that this series of events happened, and apologise for the upset caused,” it added.

The review was carried out by Eugene McCague, former managing partner and chairman of Arthur Cox and former Board member of the HSE.

Covid outbreak in Wicklow school at centre of Beacon Hospital vaccination controversy

