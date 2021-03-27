Donnelly suspends Covid-19 vaccinations at Beacon Hospital after it gave jabs to teachers

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has told the HSE to suspend Covid-19 vaccinations at the Beacon Hospital over its provision of jabs to a school.

Mr Donnelly said the decision to give vaccines to 20 teachers and staff from St Gerard’s School near Bray, Co Wicklow was entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable.

There has been outrage at the hospital CEO Michael Cullen arranging to the left-over jabs to staff at his children’s private school on Tuesday.

"I have considered this matter carefully and have worked with the HSE to assess the operational implications of suspending vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin," said Mr Donnelly.

I have now asked the HSE to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital with the exception of those people who have already been scheduled to get their vaccine at the centre.

"Alternative arrangements are being put in place by the HSE.

"In addition, I have asked the HSE to appoint a senior official to immediately examine what happened and make recommendations regarding any actions or changes required."

He said it is essential the vaccination programme is run in accordance with the agreed prioritisation "in order to maximise the benefit of the vaccination programme and the speed with which Ireland can emerge from Covid-19 measures".

Vice-President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association Dr Gabrielle Colleran said on Saturday she was very upset seeing healthy people vaccinated before her vulnerable patients.

“So many have given so much, we cannot be undone by the few," she said. "And they must be held accountable by action.”

Dr Colleran described the decision to give vaccines outside of the list as “a kick in the teeth” to patients.

Earlier this week the Beacon Hospital defended the vaccinations. It said there were over 200 no-shows for vaccinations that day due to a computer glitch which saw dozens of double-bookings.

“The majority of these excess vaccines were subsequently used for HSE staff who were directed to Beacon Hospital throughout the afternoon,” the statement said.

When 20 were still leftover it said due to a zero-waste policy it contacted the teachers as they were close-by and could come in the time the opened vials were still useable.

However, it later emerged Michael Cullen directly contacted the school himself. GPs working in the area have said they were not contacted about providing patients.