Covid outbreak in Wicklow school at centre of Beacon Hospital vaccination controversy

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been reported in a private school in Bray, Co Wicklow at the centre of the Beacon Hospital vaccination controversy.

Teachers and students at St Gerard's school have tested positive for the coronavirus this week and a number of staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

It is understood the school remains open and affected teachers self-isolating at home are instructing their classes, reports the Irish Times.

The fee-paying school sits on a "magnificent site" and employs more than 100 teachers with 530 students enrolled in its senior school along with 230 pupils in the junior school.

St Gerard's came under severe criticism after media reports found 20 teachers of the school which is attended by the children of the hospital's chief executive, Michael Cullen, had been administered left-over vaccine doses.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly suspended vaccine operations at the hospital after the reports and the Beacon has now appointed a former chairman of legal firm Arthur Cox to investigate the vaccine operation.

The private facility said that, when the independent review is complete, "the non-executive members of the Board will consider its findings and will at that time take any necessary actions required".

The Dublin hospital, which was administering vaccines as part of the State rollout, initially apologised for its decision, claiming it was made under “time pressure”.

In a further apology, the hospital said its board "unreservedly apologises" for the upset caused by the controversy.

The latest school outbreak follows the closure of a primary school in Co Offaly due to 23 confirmed cases and nearly 150 close contacts.

Scoil Bhríde in Edenderry informed parents class instruction will continue online for the next week, with a return to face-to-face teaching expected on Wednesday, May 5.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co Cork are investigating after an outbreak of Covid-19 led to the closure of a secondary school in Youghal.

Gardaí believe the cases are linked to a recent birthday party on the outskirts of the town on April 17.

Students at Pobalscoil na Tríonóide were told not to attend school yesterday and instead return to remote learning after 11 students tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.