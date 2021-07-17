Cuba added to hotel quarantine list, as 34 states are removed 

Cuba has been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list for travellers arriving in to Ireland, while 34 countries have been removed.
The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, announced that Cuba would be added to the list, meaning people arriving to Ireland having been in, or transited through, the Caribbean state in the previous 14 days must enter mandatory hotel quarantine.
Mr Donnelly has also today removed 34 states from the list of designated countries for mandatory hotel quarantine, with immediate effect.
The states are: Afghanistan; Angola; Bahrain; Burundi; Cape Verde; Costa Rica; Dominican Republic; Ecuador; Egypt; Eritrea; Ethiopia; French Guiana; Guyana; Haiti; Kenya; Kyrgyzstan; Lesotho; Malawi; Maldives; Mongolia; Nepal; Oman; Panama; The Philippines; Qatar; Rwanda; Somalia; Sri Lanka; Sudan; Tanzania; Turkey; United Arab Emirates; Venezuela; Zambia.
The Government has also announced revised travel policies to take effect from July 19, in keeping with the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
People who travel to Ireland, having been in or transited through a designated state within 14 days of arrival continue to be required to quarantine at mandatory hotel quarantine, unless exempt.
Anyone travelling to Ireland should check the latest information relating to their country of origin on www.gov.ie/travel.