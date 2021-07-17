Temperatures to hit 29C today as Ireland basks in glorious sunshine

A high UV warning has been issued and adults are advised to wear at least SPF 30 when outdoors, with children using at least SPF 50.
Temperatures to hit 29C today as Ireland basks in glorious sunshine

People sitting out in the sunshine enjoying the music of the Clonakilty Brass Band at Emmet Square, Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Greg Murphy

Met Éireann says temperatures could reach as high 29C in some parts today, as Irish people bask in the warmest weather of the year so far.

Temperatures yesterday reached 27.1C on Mount Dillon in Roscommon, beating a previous 2021 high of 25.6C in Phoenix Park by a considerable margin.

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Aoife Kealy, says sunshine can be expected throughout the day.

"A sunny day really across the country, maybe a little bit more cloud on the northwest coast, but overall, just sunshine across the country and a really warm day, too," she said.

"It will be slightly cooler where that cloud lingers along the northwest coast, and along most coasts really as sea breezes develop throughout the day, but all in all a really sunny, very warm day."

With the good weather expected to continue throughout the weekend and into early next week, the forecaster is advising the public to take all precautions when out in the sun.

A high UV warning has been issued and adults are advised to wear at least SPF 30 when outdoors, with children using at least SPF 50.

Dermatology Nurse Specialist at Sligo University Hospital, Celene Daly says the sun can be very damaging to children's skin.

"It's vitally important to protect children's skin because their skin cells are still immature, and we know sometimes it can take 20 or 30 years for skin cancer to actually develop," she said.

"Sun burning in childhood can actually result in skin cancer in later life.

"Children can also overheat very easy so it's very important to rehydrate them."

The public are also being urged to exercise caution if taking to the water this weekend.

Roger Sweeney from Water Safety Ireland says many people have not swum in a long time and need to be aware of the dangers.

"There's fabulous weather here over the weekend, but people need to ensure that they don't be lulled into a false sense of security," he said.

"People often overestimate their ability, they underestimate the risks, and that's when drownings can occur.

"People have not had swimming lessons for over a year so they cannot be complacent at the moment."

