Hottest day ever recorded in Northern Ireland as the mercury hits 31C

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8 °C was recorded on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976
Helen’s Bay beach in Co Down. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 20:45
Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s hottest day has been recorded, according to the Met Office.

Saturday saw temperatures soar across the region, with the mercury hitting 31.2 degrees in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8 °C was recorded on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976.

The heat saw hordes of day trippers head to the beach to cool off, with police reporting heavy traffic congestion in Helen’s Bay, meanwhile train ticket sales to the popular coastal town in the afternoon were suspended due to high passenger numbers.

The heatwave also affected the rest of the UK.

A temperature of 30.7 degrees was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, England, 29 degrees was recorded in Usk, in Monmouthshire, Wales and 28.2 degrees was recorded in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland.

