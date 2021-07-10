Keeping hospital numbers low 'a big challenge' as 581 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Keeping hospitalisations from coronavirus at a low level presents a "big challenge" for the health service, its chief executive said on Saturday.

A further 581 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this afternoon, with 52 people now in hospital with the virus, up two from yesterday.

There are 16 patients with the virus in ICU, up one from yesterday.

Today’s figures did not indicate whether there have been any further deaths connected to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 631 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland - the first time more than 600 cases have been reported since April.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said keeping hospitalisations at a low level presents a "big challenge."

In a tweet, the HSE chief said we "want to protect where we're at, for now," adding that 55% of adults are now fully vaccinated from the coronavirus while 70% have had at least one dose.

Yesterday, Professor Philip Nolan said that while vaccines are offering protection, the numbers in hospitals are also “trending upwards”.

Prof Nolan said covid-19 case numbers are increasing in Ireland at a rate of about 3% per day.

Under 18s may be allowed dine indoors with vaccinated adults

Meanwhile, it has been reported that those under the age of 18 may be allowed inside restaurants and bars in the company of someone who is fully vaccinated, under plans being brought to Cabinet.

The Government is currently working on ways to allow for the resumption of indoor dining later this month after reopening was 'paused' because of the spread of the Delta variant.

RTÉ News has reported that as part of a plan to be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday, under 18s, who are presently unable to obtain a vaccine, will be allowed into bars and restaurants provided they are accompanied with a vaccinated person. This will allow for families to dine indoors during the latter half of the summer.

When the proposal was put to Junior Minister Colm Brophy on the Saturday with Katie Hannon show, he said that it was something he was aware of and that made sense. Responding to reports that diners would be limited to stays of one-hour and 45 minutes, and that indoor tables would have to be one-meter apart, Mr Brophy said those conditions were similar to the regulations that were in place last summer and which had worked.

It is expected that on Tuesday the Government will make a decision on the reopening of indoor hospitality, as it is coming under sustained pressure from the sector to give the move the green light.

The opening date is split, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggesting that reopening should happen on July 19, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin is said to favour reopening a week later.

Mr Brophy said that a vaccine pass or digital cert was not something the Government wanted as a first option.

But he said the Government is trying to take into account the Nphet advice, the industry situation in terms of employment and business owners, and people's desire for a plan that will allow for a safe reopening.

He added that they could not be definitive for at least another few days until a plan was agreed.

On the issue of vaccinating children, the Fine Gael TD said it was something parents and the Government were going to have a long discussion about.

When asked when would a call centre to help people with questions on the Covid digital cert be up and running, he was unable to give an exact date. Sinn Fein's Louise O'Reilly said it was another example of 'last-minute.com' from the Government.