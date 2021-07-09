Government split on return date for indoor hospitality

Cabinet is split about when to reopen indoor hospitality as vaccine passes have emerged as the only viable option for the sector.

The Government will decide on Tuesday on the path to reopening pubs and restaurants, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggesting that reopening should happen on July 19, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin is said to favour reopening a week later.

Mr Martin confirmed yesterday that new legislation will be needed to give a legal framework to vaccine passes — and to protect premises from discrimination suits.

He said the "short piece of legislation" would give a "solid legal framework" to the passes.

The Taoiseach also said a plan for reopening would be ready by July 19, but said he could not commit to a date when indoor pubs and restaurants would reopen.

Mr Varadkar, however, has said the reopening of indoor hospitality will happen "in advance" of the August bank holiday weekend.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said while he could not guarantee the return on July 19, he said he recognises the need to re-open as soon as possible.

“I can't promise a date but we expect that we'll have proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday. Particularly to the industry, the bank holiday weekend is very important, and we are working to make sure it will happen before that,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said issues around data protection will not arise if a premises does not store data from individuals entering the premises.

Locked gates at the Fitzsimons pub in Temple Bar, Dublin. The Tánaiste has said the reopening of indoor hospitality will happen 'in advance' of the August bank holiday weekend. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

While six plans were presented at talks between the hospitality industry and government officials yesterday, sources said that five of these — opening on the same basis as hotels, remaining closed until October and different variations of using PCR and antigen tests — were not workable.

It is understood that much of the focus of the meeting was on how to use the EU Covid travel passport to ascertain who can avail of indoor dining.

However, it is unlikely that those with negative PCR tests or who have recovered from Covid-19 will be able to access indoor dining, despite being allowed to travel.

The use of antigen testing in the reopening of hospitality was "kicked to touch", sources said, with a decision on their use being put to the expert group led by Professor Mary Horgan, which may take a number of months.

In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, the Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) said it had no option but to back government proposals.

Describing it as "deeply problematic", LVA chief Donall O'Keeffe said the pubs had a choice between using paper-based vaccine certs or remaining closed for several more months.

The system they are putting forward is open to abuse and there will be real questions and concerns in the coming weeks as to whether everyone claiming to be vaccinated will be.

"It is also deeply unfair and discriminatory towards hospitality staff and others who may not yet have been vaccinated or who are unable to do so for various reasons," Mr O'Keeffe said.

“We are expecting major problems on the ground such as individuals seeking to gain access under false pretences. Tourists that arrive here on a negative PCR test won’t be permitted indoors."

A government spokesperson said that the talks were "constructive".