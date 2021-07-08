Three die in crash between car and lorry on N7 in Dublin

Three people have been killed in a major road crash on the N7 in Dublin overnight.

The collision between a car and a lorry occurred at around midnight on the northbound carriageway between junction 3 Citywest and junction 4 Rathcoole.

It is understood the car involved had been travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the lorry.

All three of the car’s passengers died during the crash.

The driver of the lorry has been taken to University Hospital Tallaght. His condition is not known at this point.

Gardaí said the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc) as gardaí had earlier interacted with the car.

However, they said that the car was not being pursued at the time the crash took place.

Garda investigators are currently on the scene.

The N7 remains closed to traffic and local diversions have now been put in place.

More to follow . . .