Almost 7,000 offered college places in first CAO offers

Almost 7,000 students have received Round A offers from the Central Applications Office (CAO) this morning.

The offers were made available to view online this morning at 10am.

Some 6,698 applicants have received offers, with 5,510 students getting Level 8 offer and 2,408 getting a Level 7/6 offer.

1,220 applicants will receive an offer on both the Level 8 and Level 7/6 lists.

Round A offers largely concern mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants.

However, the CAO said that offers are also issued to some applicants who have completed an access course, or those who may be required to make visa arrangements.

Applicants have until 3pm on July 13 to accept an offer.

Eileen Keleghan, the CAO’s communications officer, has urged all mature and deferred applicants to check their CAO accounts.

“Successful applicants will also receive an email to the email account that they have registered on the CAO system,” she said.

“Offers must be accepted by 3pm on Tuesday next, 13 July – failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled.”

August 5 will see another round of offers, Round Zero, take place.

This round concerns “additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, graduate entry medicine applicants, and applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for entry to courses with a quota for QQI FET/FETAC applicants.”

The Round One offers for the majority of students will be issued on September 7.

These offers are available to view at 2pm and must be accepted by 3pm on September 13.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from September 20 at 10am.