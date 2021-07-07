Vaccine registration for 30 to 34-year-olds begins today

The Health Service Executive (HSE) online registration portal for the Covid-19 vaccine opens to those aged 34 from today.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the opening of the portal was being brought forward by two days.

It had originally been due to open for this cohort on Friday.

Those aged 33 can register for an mRNA Moderna of Pfizer jab portal from tomorrow, those aged 32 can register from Friday, 31-year-olds can register from Saturday, and 30-year-olds can register on Sunday.

Mr Donnelly said appointments would follow within a matter of days, with first vaccinations likely to take place early next week.

People aged 18 to 34 are also able to ‘opt in’ to receive a Janssen vaccine in their local pharmacy.

Both vaccination streams have been accelerated in a bid to increase protection and combat the spread of the highly transmissible Delta Covid-19 variant, which is now estimated to account for 70 percent of new cases here.

According to the HSE, there are between 750,000 and 800,000 unvaccinated individuals in the 18 to 34 cohort.

Half of adults now fully vaccinated

Also yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed that over half the adult population of the country - around 1.9m people - was not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

69 percent of the adult population have received their first dose.

In total, more than 4.2m vaccines had been administered in Ireland so far, Mr Reid said, with 345,000 doses were given out last week alone.

We've reached a very big milestone with one in two adults having full vaccination.

This will continue to increase in the days and weeks ahead and is important as we deal with the Delta variant.

It's important for everyone when called for their second dose to ensure they get it. pic.twitter.com/aSeicKN7ay — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 6, 2021

This week, 55,000 jabs have been administered on each of the last four days.

Mr Reid also said that the number of Covid-19 tests carried out on Monday was at its highest since January.

397 new cases confirmed

Meanwhile, a further 397 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by officials at the Department of Health last night.

As of 8am yesterday morning, there were 54 people hospitalised with the virus - 16 of whom were in intensive care units.

Speaking last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the slight rise in hospitalisations recorded in recent says was small but "concerning."

"This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

Dr Holohan urged people to register for their Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible, as full vaccination was needed for protection against the Delta variant.

"To protect yourselves and your loved ones, it is extremely important to take up the opportunity of being vaccinated and come forward for your second dose as soon as it is offered to you," he said.

"The second vaccination is very effective at preventing both disease and hospitalisation."