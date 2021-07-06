397 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as CMO warns of 'concerning' increase in hospitalistions 

There have been a further 397 cases of Covid-19 confirmed today, as the Chief Medical Officer warned of a small but "concerning" increase in recent hospitalisations.

As of 8am today, 54 people are now in hospital with the virus, of which 16 are in ICU.

This is up slightly from Monday, when 51 people were in hospital with coronavirus and 14 were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the state is seeing a small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days, coming 10-14 days after the five day moving average of daily case numbers began to increase.

"This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead.

“Full vaccination is needed to protect against Covid-19, including the Delta variant. To protect yourselves and your loved ones, it is extremely important to take up the opportunity of being vaccinated and come forward for your second dose as soon as it is offered to you.

"The second vaccination is very effective at preventing both disease and hospitalisation," he added.

Twenty six year old Emma Healy, Macroom, Co Cork getting her vaccine from chemist Barry Broderick at Broderick's Chemist on Barrack Street, Cork

Vaccine portal to open for 30 - 34 year-olds

People in the 30 - 34 age cohort will be able to register for an mRNA vaccination from tomorrow, the Minister of Health has confirmed.

Those aged 34 can register tomorrow, with 33-year-olds asked to register on Thursday, followed by 32 year-olds on Friday, 31 year-olds on Saturday and finally, those aged 30 on Sunday.

It is estimated that there are around 800,000 unvaccinated people in this age group.