Just a quarter of people renting in Ireland 'are doing so by choice'

The majority of renters would like to own their own home in five years' time but just 30% expect they will.

New findings from the latest Tenant Sentiment Survey shows a lack of faith in the ability of the current housing system to meet expectations.

A fifth of those surveyed wish to still be renting in five years but over 40% expect that will still be the case.

Just a quarter of people currently renting are doing so by choice while more than 55% are renting because they are unable to buy.

The greatest preference for renting was evident among 18-24-year-olds while almost 70% of respondents aged between 35 and 44 years are renting because they cannot purchase their own home.

No one over the age of 54 stated they were renting by choice.

Threshold survey

The survey was conducted by Threshold and the charity has said the government must recognise that renting is no longer the stepping stone to home-ownership that it once was.

Aideen Hayden, chairperson of Threshold said it is quite stark to find that the vast majority of renters over 24-years-old would prefer not to rent.

"As renters get older, the cost and long-term insecurity they face is a real challenge for them and, ultimately, for society.

"We are at a crossroads, with a huge shortage of affordable housing to buy or rent — most of our clients just don’t see a future that gives them what they need," said Ms Hayden.

Nine-in-10 people reported having difficulty securing a place to rent with one person who said they had contacted over 200 landlords before finding a place to live.

One-parent families found it more difficult than others to find rental accommodation while couples and single people were found to face fewer issues compared to families with children.

Unsecurity

A third of renters do not feel secure in their accommodation with those renting their current home for more than six years the most likely to report feelings of insecurity.

The survey found that although eight in 10 have been renting for at least five years, over half have been in their current home for less than two years.

Those in their current home for more than five years are more likely to report a negative relationship with their landlord.

Ms Hayden said more "seasoned" tenant are more likely to challenge their landlord which can negatively affect the relationship.

"Research undertaken by Dr Michael Byrne in UCD, in partnership with Threshold, shows that landlord-tenant relationships are prone to deteriorating once the tenant takes action to address an issue in the tenancy, and the risk of an issue arising increases the longer the tenancy is in place."

When asked why they left their last rented accommodation 42% said they left as a result of action by the landlord with the most common factor being the landlord's intention to sell.

Over half of people are currently paying more than 30% of their income on rent.

The housing charity said those on lower incomes were more likely to be paying a higher proportion of their take-home pay on rent.

Threshold CEO, John-Mark McCafferty. Picture: Mark Stedman

Living expenses

"When bills and other payments are factored in, some renters could face a situation where they have very little money left over for other basic living expenses," said Threshold CEO, John-Mark McCafferty.

"The findings of our latest Tenant Sentiment Survey expose the lack of security of tenure, the poor standards and the high rents that we already know are making the private rented sector an undesirable place to live."

Over 40% of respondents had seen their income reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic with a fifth of people registering with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) in order to avail of enhanced protection from eviction.

When those who had not registered were asked why they had not done so, the majority stated that they were not aware of the protections or the need to register.

Following the publication of today's survey results, Threshold has called on the Government to increase the amount of affordable housing, improve security of tenure and establish a national housing strategy for single people.