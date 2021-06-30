Warning issued as Bank of Ireland record highest ever number of 'phishing' websites

One of Ireland's largest banks has issued a warning to the public as it is seeing up to 20 new fraudulent sites appearing each day - doubling since last month.

Bank of Ireland has recorded its highest ever number of new 'phishing' sites this week.

To date in 2021, the bank says there has been a 184% increase in the number of customers targeted by fraudsters.

The bank is advising customers to be extra wary of text messages that appear to come from Bank of Ireland. The texts direct customers to fake websites that imitate the bank's own websites.

Edel McDermott, Head of Group Fraud, Bank of Ireland said the increase in fraudulent activity this year is alarming.

"May and June are showing a worrying upward trend in activity. To put this in context, versus the same time last year, we have seen an almost three-fold increase in the number of customers being targeted by fraudsters," said Ms McDermott.

"The potential financial impact is even more stark, with fraudsters attempting to defraud close to five times more money than in the same period in 2020."

There are teams working to respond to and intercept fraud attempts but if a customer clicks on links and provide personal banking details, recover is not always possible, the bank warned.

Bank of Ireland says it will never:

Send you a text or email with a link directly to the login page of their online banking channels to confirm banking details or ask you to update your banking details

Ask you to click a link in an email with an urgent warning about suspicious activity on your account

Ask you to transfer money out of your account to protect you from fraud

Ask you to tell them any ‘one-time password’ or code that you have received from the bank by text

Customers should also be wary of phone call purporting to be from their bank asking for personal information or banking details.

Should you receive a call out of the blue, you should not provide full online banking PINs or codes no matter who the person claims to be or why they say they need them.