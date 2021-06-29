'Ridiculous but not surprising': Hospitality workers frustrated again

Thousands of unvaccinated hospitality staff look set to be left in the difficult position of being refused service inside the bars and restaurants where they work, under new rules proposed by the Government.

The Government is currently exploring ways to restrict indoor dining for vaccinated cohorts only, a situation which would exclude tens of thousands in their 20s and 30s awaiting their first jabs, and thousands more in their 40s and above who are awaiting their second dose.

Killian O’Driscoll, a 23-year-old bartender at O’Donoghue’s bar on Dublin’s Merrion Row, will be one of the thousands of unvaccinated staff who will be in a position where they can work indoors but not be served.

“It’s ridiculous but not surprising,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

He pointed out that he could hypothetically work a shift from 10am to 6pm, and then be refused service at a nearby restaurant.

“I think it is completely unfair. I could serve 150 to 200 people indoors. And then, after I finish, I can't go next door for dinner inside. I can't meet my friends or my girlfriend for a meal indoors.

"But I could have spent eight hours at a buffet, indoors, serving people who were having their dinner."

Gerry Light, assistant general secretary with the Mandate trade union, has called for workers in the sector to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout plans.

"Workers should be offered a priority vaccination,” said Mr Light.

He also called for proper ventilation and sanitation systems to be implemented nationwide, in order to protect staff who will be working in these environments.

“It's a different type of sector,” said Mr Light, pointing out the added factors facing bar workers, such as the consumption of alcohol and close-quarters nature they operate in.

“There will be a risk. Our job is to ensure we minimize that risk as much as possible,” he sad.