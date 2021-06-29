Sharp increase in overseas travel recorded in May 

Overseas travel increased almost threefold in May compared to the same month a year ago, while also rising sharply compared to April.

That is according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which said there were 85,400 arrivals and 97,000 departures in May, compared to the same month a year ago when 28,300 people arrived and 36,300 departed.

While there was a sharp increase in overseas travel in May this year, it remains dramatically lower than pre-pandemic figures.

For every overseas traveller in May 2021, there were 20 in May 2019, the CSO said.

In May 2019, a total of 1,818,900 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes and 1,851,600 passengers departed. In contrast, in May 2021, 85,400 passengers arrived in Ireland, while 97,000 passengers departed.

Statistics show that continental routes contributed most to passenger traffic, with 45,400 passengers arriving and 52,900 passengers departing from these routes.

Apart from Britain which accounted for all cross-channel routes, the most important routing countries for overseas travel in May 2021 was the Netherlands (8,200 arrivals, 9,100 departures), Poland (6,500 arrivals, 7,800 departures), and Spain (6,800 arrivals, 7,300 departures).

In contrast, only 32,400 passengers arrived, and 36,000 passengers departed on cross-channel routes. Additionally, just 4,900 passengers arrived on transatlantic routes, with 4,500 passengers departing on these routes.

Arrivals in May 2021 were up 23% on April 2021, whereas departures were up 33% on the previous month.

Statistician Gregg Patrick said: “When we look at the year-to-date, the statistics show that 379,100 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland and 408,400 overseas passengers departed from Ireland.

"This compares to both 3.1m arrivals and departures in the same period in 2020 and 7.4m arrivals and departures in the same period in 2019.”

This illustrates the ongoing dramatic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland, Mr Patrick said.