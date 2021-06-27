Home with sleeping children targeted in Derry petrol bomb attack

The bomb was left outside a house in Edenmore Park in Limavady shortly after 4.30am this morning
The windows of the targeted home were smashed and damage was also caused to the windscreen of the occupant’s car. Picture: Alan Lewis

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 13:17
Nicole Glennon

A home where children were sleeping has been targeted in an overnight petrol bomb attack in Co Derry.

The bomb was left outside a house in Edenmore Park in Limavady shortly after 4.30am this morning.

The windows of the home were smashed and damage was also caused to the windscreen of the occupant’s car.

In a statement, the PSNI said no one was injured in the incident but the outcome ”could have been very different”. 

The police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 530 of 27/06/21.

northern irelandderrypsni
