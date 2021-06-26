Government to decide on next phase of reopening by Wednesday

Nphet is set to meet as early as Monday or Tuesday to decide on its advice to the Government on whether the Covid-19 Delta variant should delay the planned reopening on July 5.

That could allow the Government to make its final decision as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

It had been expected Nphet would not meet on the issue until Thursday with the Government to then make the final call on Friday leaving pubs and restaurants with just three days' notice on whether they could open their doors.

It is understood the Government asked that Nphet give its data on the Delta variant earlier.

The reports come as 443 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

Two Government Senators today called on the Government to proceed with reopening indoor hospitality saying enough is enough.

Fianna Fáil Senators Pat Casey and Ollie Crowe said the Government needs to show respect to the hospitality industry.

The two men, who both work in hospitality, said the uncertainty of the past 16 months has had a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of staff and business owners.

In a statement, they said it is "deeply unjust" to separate the hospitality sector from the rest of society and the economy.

“It is time to give people the choice and allow them to make their own personal decisions. Where is the vaccine bonus?

"If you are older and fully vaccinated – are you not safe to dine indoors in a controlled setting? When is our industry going to be treated with some respect?”

“The current inequality must end. The Fáilte Ireland guidelines which have allowed hotels reopen up for indoor hospitality are the same guidelines which will apply for restaurants and bars but yet they remain closed.”

'It's 100,000 people's lives'

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) this evening called on the Cabinet sub-committee to meet on Monday.

CEO of RAI, Adrian Cummins, said the Government should instruct Nphet to meet on Monday in order to give clarity to the hospitality sector regarding the reopening of indoor dining.

Michelin star chef and restaurateur JP McMahon has said he doesn't believe a delay to the reopening of indoor hospitality will be down to the Delta variant, but due to "mismanagement" by the Government.

"It used to be about hospitalisations and it used to be about deaths.. the goalposts keep moving."

"I'm sitting in The Twelve Hotel beside English tourists who are over here, we can't go to England, we can't eat indoors, but they can sit indoors in a hotel environment [in Ireland]?"

"It goes back to mismanagement, it goes back to why we never did anything properly, we didn't learn about quarantine or borders."

Speaking to Brendan O'Connor on RTÉ Radio 1, the Galway restaurateur said he would "100%" rather Nphet and the Government told him he had to close today than wait until Friday with a small chance he may be allowed to reopen as planned on July 5.

"I honestly think the mental trauma of having to wait until Friday is worse than having to close for two weeks.

"It's 100,000 people's lives, it's lots of stock, it's lots of money, it's a lot of labour. Meet today in an emergency meeting and say, okay, we don't know, but we have to call it.

"If they call it and say we have to wait two weeks, that's fine, but you can't tell us Thursday or Friday."

By waiting to announce the final plan on Friday, the Government is showing a complete lack of respect to the industry, Mr McMahon said.