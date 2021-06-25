Restaurant group calls for Government to make reopening decision by Monday

Restaurant group calls for Government to make reopening decision by Monday

The sector needed an early decision as it could cost a restaurant €20,000 to restock, which was a huge financial outlay, he said.

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 08:24
Vivienne Clarke and Greg Murphy

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Adrian Cummins has called for a decision on Monday at the latest about any possible delay to the easing of restrictions on July 5 for indoor dining.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet next week to discuss the risk posed by the delta variant before making recommendations about the reopening to Government.

The variant now accounts for an estimated 20% of cases here, with the Health Service Executive (HSE) warning that figure is likely to increase.

Mr Cummins told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the RAI has requested a meeting with the Government to discuss speculation about a pause or delay in the reopening of the sector.

“This could be the summer that is lost for our industry.” 

The possibility of reopening was “moving away towards the horizon,” he added.

The sector needed an early decision as it could cost a restaurant €20,000 to restock, which was a huge financial outlay, he said.

A lead-in time was necessary when it came to ordering perishables, he further explained.

This was a critical time for the industry and the sector needed to know what percentage of the population needed to be fully vaccinated before hospitality could be safely fully reopened.

“If we’re not there yet, then we need to know this information as soon as possible.”

However, Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at University College Cork (UCC) says based on Nphet's cautious approach in the past, he is not optimistic about dining indoors next month.

"The Delta one is so infectious indoors," Dr Fanning said.

"I think, ventilation, and air movement and all that kind of stuff indoors, that there's less certainty with it in respect to that, and compared to outdoors.

"I think because this abundance of caution has followed us throughout this pandemic, I think that's where we're heading, especially with the July 5 date."

Meanwhile, acting Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys has said that the Government must await the data before they can make a decision on the date for the reopening of the indoor hospitality sector.

It would not be helpful to speculate, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. 

“We need the data before we make a decision.” 

The Government was awaiting recommendations from NPHET.

Ms Humphreys said that no one wanted a situation where the sector reopened only to have to close again. 

A delay in the reopening of the sector would mean that more people would be vaccinated, so the Government needed to look at ways to speed up the vaccination programme so that people would have more protection.

Read More

Confusion as almost 130,000 will not qualify for EU travel cert

More in this section

young woman holding a birth control pills and a condom Cost a major factor in contraception choices for female students - survey
Generic stock Heathrow Confusion as almost 130,000 will not qualify for EU travel cert
Brexit Coveney says Ireland's listening to those with ‘real concerns’ over Protocol
Restaurant group calls for Government to make reopening decision by Monday

Longford councillor becomes first black woman to be elected mayor in Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices