Restaurant group calls for Government to make reopening decision by Monday

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Adrian Cummins has called for a decision on Monday at the latest about any possible delay to the easing of restrictions on July 5 for indoor dining.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet next week to discuss the risk posed by the delta variant before making recommendations about the reopening to Government.

The variant now accounts for an estimated 20% of cases here, with the Health Service Executive (HSE) warning that figure is likely to increase.

Mr Cummins told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the RAI has requested a meeting with the Government to discuss speculation about a pause or delay in the reopening of the sector.

“This could be the summer that is lost for our industry.”

The possibility of reopening was “moving away towards the horizon,” he added.

The sector needed an early decision as it could cost a restaurant €20,000 to restock, which was a huge financial outlay, he said.

A lead-in time was necessary when it came to ordering perishables, he further explained.

This was a critical time for the industry and the sector needed to know what percentage of the population needed to be fully vaccinated before hospitality could be safely fully reopened.

“If we’re not there yet, then we need to know this information as soon as possible.”

However, Liam Fanning, professor of immunovirology at University College Cork (UCC) says based on Nphet's cautious approach in the past, he is not optimistic about dining indoors next month.

"The Delta one is so infectious indoors," Dr Fanning said.

"I think, ventilation, and air movement and all that kind of stuff indoors, that there's less certainty with it in respect to that, and compared to outdoors.

"I think because this abundance of caution has followed us throughout this pandemic, I think that's where we're heading, especially with the July 5 date."

Meanwhile, acting Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys has said that the Government must await the data before they can make a decision on the date for the reopening of the indoor hospitality sector.

It would not be helpful to speculate, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We need the data before we make a decision.”

The Government was awaiting recommendations from NPHET.

Ms Humphreys said that no one wanted a situation where the sector reopened only to have to close again.

A delay in the reopening of the sector would mean that more people would be vaccinated, so the Government needed to look at ways to speed up the vaccination programme so that people would have more protection.