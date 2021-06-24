Children getting sicker from Delta variant, warn GPs

Two doctors based in the north-west on both sides of the border have told of the growing number of cases that appear to be of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Dr Tom Black, who is based in Derry, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the number of cases in the Strabane and Derry area is three times higher than the rest of Northern Ireland.

“We are seeing a lot of sick children and younger people, not older people," he said.

"Half the cases in Northern Ireland are the Delta variant, we expect that to rise to 75% in the next couple of weeks.”

Dr Black said that the vaccination programme was holding up well and that there were very few cases in the over-60s and very few hospitalisations.

However, he acknowledged that as GPs they were not certain that the cases they were seeing were of the Delta variant, but they were seeing more symptoms that were consistent with the Delta variant.

Upswing

On the other side of the border in Donegal, Dr Denis McCauley said they too were seeing an “upswing” in upper respiratory infections among children, but that because of ongoing problems caused by the malware attack on the HSE they did not have full details.

People were going directly to testing centres rather than their GP which meant GPs did not know all the details.

What happened in Derry was usually replicated in Donegal, he said and as the number of cases went up in Northern Ireland more cases were going to be seen in Donegal too.

Dr Black said that pop up clinics had been established around Derry to address “the gaps” among those aged 40 to 60 who had not been vaccinated. People under 40 who contracted the virus did not become very ill, he said.

Dr McCauley said he was cautious about the easing of restrictions for indoor facilities and warned that if the modelling indicated that there would be a surge in numbers then the Government would have to “be brave” and make the tough decision to defer.

The Tánaiste has previously said that advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next week will be crucial when it comes to reopening indoor hospitality.

The European Centre for Disease Control has said that the Delta variant will represent 90% of all Covid cases in the EU by the end of August, with Leo Varadkar adding that the variant does represent a “dark cloud”.