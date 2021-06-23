Delta variant to make up 90% of EU Covid cases by end of August

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) says the Delta variant will represent 90% of all Covid cases in the EU by the end of August.

According to the ECDC's threat assessment, the Delta variant - first detected in India - is 40-60% more transmissible than the Alpha (B117) strain and may increase the risk of hospitalisation.

The report also found that those who have received just one dose of vaccine are less well protected from the Delta variant than against other variants.

However, the ECDC says that once a person is fully vaccinated they will have almost the same protection against this latest strain.

The health body is urging countries to fully vaccinate all groups who are classed as an "increased risk of severe Covid-19" as quickly as possible to reduce hospitalisations and possible deaths.

It is recommended that they get their second jab within the shortest possible time interval after receiving their first shot to provide maximum protection as quickly as possible.

It is estimated that around 30% of people over 80, and 40% of people over 60, within the EU, are not yet fully vaccinated.

The ECDC report says that the Delta variant is expected to spread mostly amongst young people - those under 25, and those in the 25-49 age groups - throughout the summer months as many in these groups have not been fully targetted for vaccination yet.