Digital Covid Certificate and negative PCR tests needed for those not fully vaccinated to travel abroad

People who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel abroad from July 19, but they will need the Digital Covid Certificate and negative PCR tests.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that while it was right for the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan to advise against travel without full vaccination, the Government has to take a wider view in its decision making.

Mr Varadkar said a proposed pilot project in relation to antigen testing for the aviation sector will not be in place by July 19.

“I don't think so,” he said on RTÉ.

Accepting this will be a blow to those working in aviation, Mr Varadkar said: “I appreciate that and you know I represent Dublin West.

"I have a huge number of people in my constituency who work in the airport to work in airlines, and we want them to be flying again on July 19.

"But the best thing we can do is to do this cautiously and safely,” he said.

I would rather open in a way that safe and slow and sustainable than reopen travel on July 19, and then have to shut it all down again, in the middle of August.

He said the Government is putting laws in place which are different to the CMO's advice, taking fairness into account, particularly for young people, who are at the back of the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

The health minister, Stephen Donnelly, also told RTÉ he has asked the CMO and the HSE to start putting together a plan on vaccinations for the coming autumn and winter.

This should include school vaccinations, HPV vaccinations and the flu vaccine campaign.

He also added it could potentially include boosters for Covid-19 if that is required for some groups of vulnerable people.

He said the mass vaccination centres have proved “hugely successful” and it is hoped that some of these at least will remain in use throughout the year.

Sunday brought an additional 288 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

As of midnight on Saturday there were 49 people in hospital with the disease, of whom 15 are in intensive care units.

State to own National Maternity Hospital

Mr Varadkar said the State will own the new National Maternity Hospital and said there is correspondence that says attempts to buy the land have been made.

The Sisters of Charity on Friday said no such attempts have been made by the Government, but Mr Varadkar said that there is documentary evidence that the Secretary General of the department sought to buy the site from St Vincent’s but that they weren't interested in talking.

“If either St Vincent's healthcare group, or the Sisters of Charity, are willing to sell that land to us, we're willing to buy it,” he said.

He said a compulsory purchase of the site is one option but said that would not deliver a speedy resolution.

He did not rule out looking at another site if agreement cannot be reached with St Vincent’s.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the government would prefer to own the site for the proposed new national maternity hospital rather than take a lease.

Mr Donnelly said negotiations are ongoing around the complex transfer of maternity care from the Holles Street site to a potential new location on the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital at Elm Park in Dublin.

“My strong preference and the government’s preference is that the state owns the site,” he told RTÉ on Sunday.

He did not wish to comment directly on reports over the weekend the Religious Sisters of Charity have not been made any offers by the state but said negotiations continue “in good faith” on both sides.

We need a modern maternity hospital for women, mums and babies.

"We need it quickly, it must have full clinical independence, it must provide the full range of healthcare services and we need to protect the state investment," he said.

Referring to concerns about the range of services, he said: “All of the services that are provided in the NMH today will be provided if and when this hospital is built at St Vincent's. And I do believe we need to get it built.

Mr Donnelly said he fully accepts recent statements from the Religious Sisters of Charity that they will have no role in the new hospital or in the non-profit proposed to oversee it St Vincent’s Holdings CLG.

However, he added: “A lot of progress has been made, but there is this issue around ownership. It was part of the negotiations in 2017 and 2018.”

Mr Donnelly said the 99-year lease now has an optional extension for 50 years bringing the deal to 149 years. If the state owns the land, this would change the legal status of the hospital and have implications for governance arrangements, he said.

Speaking earlier on the same programme co-leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy said she would like to see the site bought by the state as a priority, by Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) if necessary.

She said: “The ownership of this site is critically important. The CPO is still another option, which is not ideal but it certainly could add and would add to the delays.”

Ms Murphy was critical of the idea of gifting the land through the holding company St Vincent’s Holding CLG. And she noted a “significant escalation” in estimated costs to about €800m.

She said: “The idea is to have the national maternity hospital co-located with an acute hospital, that’s why this site was selected.”

Varadkar 'always felt welcome' in NI

Downplaying concerns from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council about the government economic forecasts, Mr Varadkar said: “This is the same fiscal council that told us that we would, wouldn't balance the budget and we did it three times, and this is the same fiscal council that told us the economy was overheating when actually we were heading into Brexit, to the pandemic and a big recession so we'll take on board their advice but they are often wrong.”

Mr Varadkar also dismissed claims by the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) that he is no longer welcome in Northern Ireland.

The LCC, a group representing loyalist paramilitary organisations, said Irish government ministers and officials would not be welcome as long as difficulties over the Northern Ireland Protocol remain.

But Mr Varadkar has rejected the suggestion, saying the LCC do not represent the views of the majority of Unionists or people in the North.

He said: "With the greatest respect to them, I don't think the Loyalist Community Council decides who's welcome in Northern Ireland and who isn't.

I've always felt welcome in Northern Ireland, I was there last week, in Co Fermanagh and I felt very welcome.

"Irish government ministers will continue to travel to Northern Ireland to engage with people from all backgrounds.

Mr Varadkar said he “takes on board” some of the criticism about the timing of his speech this week on the unification of Ireland but said to some it will always be the wrong time.