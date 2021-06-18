Reasons for 'hope and optimism' as incidence rate at lowest since December

A number of key indicators are falling as the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues be rolled out across the country.

The latest figures show there are 53 Covid patients in hospital, of which 15 are in ICU.

Professor Philip Nolan has said there is reason for hope and optimism as Ireland's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has dropped below 100 for the first time since December 17.

The Maynooth professor said the incidence rate is now at 95 per 100,000 while the seven-day case average is down 27% on this time last month to 321.

"The numbers of people in hospital and ICU are less than half what they were six weeks ago and new admissions are low," Prof Nolan said.

There are currently an average of seven new hospital admissions per day and two admissions to ICU every five days.

Prof Nolan said the impact vaccines are having is evident as the incidence rate among those aged 40 to 65 years is falling.

"One by one, from the oldest age group (60-64) down, incidence falls, precisely at the point we would expect, given the dates when each group was vaccinated and the time to effectiveness of the vaccines," he said.

The incidence among people aged between 19 and 24 remains high and is twice that of those aged 16 to 18 or 25 to 29.

Prof Nolan stressed the importance of getting a vaccine as soon as it is offered and to get both doses.

"In the few weeks left until we all have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, stick to the simple measures to prevent spread," he said.

"We have come this far and we are nearly there."

Annual vaccine renewals may be needed to combat future variant, says HSE chief

Paul Reid said it is likely that some form of booster will be needed should future variants of the disease spread. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Booster shots and annual vaccine renewals are likely to be part of the long-term battle against Covid-19, according to the head of the HSE.

Paul Reid says that vaccine renewals may be needed to combat future outbreaks as well as new variants of the disease.

According to the HSE chief, while evidence and science from across the world is still not clear on future vaccine needs, the HSE has begun working on plans for a possible roll-out of booster shots should they be needed.

Mr Reid said it is likely that some form of booster will be needed should future variants of the disease spread.

"I think there are two assumptions that we probably can make. One is there will probably need to be a vaccination programme into the future and we need to think about how we plan for that and how we do it," Mr Reid told the Joe Finnegan Show on Shannonside.

"Whether that is boosters or an annual renewal of the vaccine is still not fully medically determined just yet."

According to Mr Reid, vaccines and an expanded track and trace programme are the key elements in plans to tackle the more contagious variant of the virus nationally.

He said that in terms of the Delta variant, the Pfizer and Moderna jabs would give 96% protection and the AstraZeneca would give a 92% protection against hospitalisation.

Mr Reid said that there is an enhanced tracing process in place where a case of a variant is detected.

"In some cases where we might not deem a person as being a close contact, if it was the case of a variant, we would deem a lot more people close contacts," he said.

'Very good progress' but no acceleration of measures, says Martin

On Thursday, 58,000 vaccines were distributed, the largest amount in a single day. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

This week will see 350,000 vaccine doses administered with 58,000 distributed on Thursday alone, the largest amount in a single day yet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Martin said that the country is making “very good progress” in terms of the vaccination process, stating that take-up from the public in Ireland is the highest in Europe.

“Two-thirds of people will have received, by the end of the weekend, their first dose, and over one-third will be fully covered to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

“This current week is the biggest week yet in terms of the administration of vaccines but 350,000 being administered. Yesterday was the biggest day yet 58,000 vaccines administered."

He said to get to this sort of level of the rollout is “a phenomenal achievement” and he paid tribute to the healthcare staff involved in the process.

Responding to the Irish Examiner, he said the planned further re-opening on July 5 will proceed as planned, which will see the return of indoor dining, allowing three different households to gather and 50 people allowed to attend weddings.

Mr Martin ruled out any expedition of other measures out of what he called “due caution” as a result of the delta variant stain of Covid-19.

At a HSE briefing on Thursday afternoon, health officials confirmed that the vaccination portal would open for those aged 35-39 this coming Sunday.

As with previous cohorts, those aged 39 will be able to register for their jab on Sunday and those aged 38 will be able to register from Monday and so on.

Advice against non-essential travel for unvaccinated is unhelpful, says aviation group

Restrictions on non-essential international travel are set to ease from July 19. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A member of Nphet says avoiding traveling abroad if you are unvaccinated is advice, not an instruction.

The comments come after the Chief Medical Officer yesterday said people should not travel abroad for a holiday unless they are fully vaccinated.

The EU digital green cert is supposed to aid travel for those who are not only vaccinated but who have tested negative for Covid-19 or have recovered from Covid-19.

Restrictions on non-essential international travel are set to ease from July 19.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer and Member of Nphet Dr Colm Henry says people can choose to not listen to the advice.

"Of course we are advising people that they are safer if they are fully vaccinated. That is what the evidence shows.

"It is not the advice that is causing harm, it is the virus that has caused harm since the very beginning. It is the virus that causes deaths, it's the virus that causes illnesses."

Dr Henry said Nphet give advice in order to keep people safe but it is up to each individual whether or not they choose to follow that advice.

The aviation industry has said the advice is another shot at the sector.

Founder of Recover Irish Aviation Capt Simon Croghan says it is unhelpful at a time when aviation is already struggling.

Capt Croghan said the advice is not being given to any other group of people in the EU and is another attempt to put travel under the cosh.