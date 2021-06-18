Gardaí warn beach-goers to park legally after last weekend's 'huge congestion'

Gardaí are urging people to park legally when visiting beaches, beauty spots and public amenities this coming weekend, so as not to block access to emergency services.

The appeal comes on the back of somewhat chaotic scenes in Cork and Wicklow last weekend, which saw motorists turned away from popular beaches.

Last Sunday, traffic was "hugely congested" on the way to Sandycove, Garrylucas and Garretstown beaches, as well as Dock Beach in Kinsale.

With no parking available, and potential access for emergency services limited, gardaí began to ask motorists to stay away from the mid-afternoon onwards.

However, they did not clear those already on the beaches.

Gardaí said that recent good weather has led to an increase in "dangerous illegal parking" at beauty spots across the country.

"Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads," a garda spokesperson said.

"It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities and seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life."

The spokesperson said gardaí did indeed want people to enjoy an outdoor summer, but to do so safely with adherence to public health measures like social distancing.

Though the weather this weekend is unlikely to be as fine as it was last weekend, gardaí encourage anyone planning a trip to organise their journey beforehand and think about how best to park legally and safely.

Weekend weather

Saturday

Saturday, will be a largely dry day with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann, though it will become gradually cloudier from the west as the day goes on.

There is also a chance of patchy light rain or drizzle in the southwest later on Saturday evening.

Temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast, with slightly cooler conditions in the southwest.

On Saturday night, patchy rain will give way to showery outbreaks that will extend across much of the country from the southeast.

Sunday

The weather looks set to change dramatically on Sunday, with Met Éireann forecasting thundery showers and longer spells of rain across the country.

Temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees are expected, with mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to 9 to 12 degrees and thundery downpours continuing.