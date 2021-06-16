Leo Varadkar 'very reluctant' to allow employers ask staff about vaccination status

The Tánaiste is "very reluctant" about giving employers the right to ask staff if they have been vaccinated before returning to the workplace.

Leo Varadkar has said it was still hoped workers would begin to return to the office from August, but the Delta variant would be monitored closely.

Asked about whether employers should be allowed to ask employees if they have received a Covid vaccine, Mr Varadkar said: "I have an open mind on it, but I'd be very reluctant to go down that road."

He said there were only a few exceptional cases, such as those carrying out dental procedures or medical operations, where there is an obligation to tell an employer what medicines people are on, what vaccines they have taken or if they had an infectious disease.

"It's never been a requirement that employees or people have to tell their employers private medical information, and you'd want to have a really strong overwhelming public health case for that to change," Mr Varadkar said.

Reopening plan still on track

Speaking at Dublin Zoo, Mr Varadkar said the reopening plan was still on track as the number of new Covid infections and hospitalisation rates are going in the right direction.

We always have to keep a very close eye on the epidemiological situation. This virus has ripped up our plans on many occasions in the past.

"But as things stand for now the plan is to proceed with the July reopening as planned, international travel restrictions on July 19, and then further relaxation in August. Among the things under consideration for August is a phased return to the office," he said.