Mid-July target to replace lost Stobart flights to Kerry and Donegal airports

The Government hopes to have flights to Donegal and Kerry back up and running by mid-July following the collapse of Stobart Air.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said the Government is in the process of contacting various airlines to immediately resume regional routes.

Separately, Mr Ryan said the Delta Covid variant is "of concern" and the Cabinet will be introducing stricter quarantining rules for those coming from Britain when they meet this morning.

"It is likely subject to Cabinet agreeing that we will also change our recommendations around people coming from the UK just for this period because there is a concern about this variant.

"It will be a tightening where, rather than being able to release yourself from self-quarantine after five days, we're saying make that 10 days on the back of two to PCR tests to show negative."

'Small numbers'

He said there are now "small numbers" of the Delta variant in this country, which have been seen more in the east of the country.

The more we can delay its spread the more protection we will have as vaccines are being rolled out, he added.

After July 19, the guidelines will move away from essential travel only and the quarantine guidelines will also change, Mr Ryan said.

He added that even after mid-July "it will still require testing" and for those who aren't vaccinated, it will require self-quarantine.

Asked about the shutdown of Stobart Air, Mr Ryan said the Government hopes to get domestic routes back by the middle of next month and a four-year PSO contract will be set up by January of next year.

"We have been in contact with a number of different airlines to see if there's an interest in providing them on an immediate basis.

"We expect to approach those airlines in the next week, we'll have to make a judgment call in terms of which ones will provide immediate service in Donegal and Kerry and I expect them to be back in place mid-July timeframe."

He added: "In talking to airlines already, I think there's already an interest and a lot of the services that Stobart Air were running Aer Lingus have stepped into the breach and are and are providing services on it now."

Mr Ryan said the Government is to set up a Shannon taskforce to examine the airport and the wider region.