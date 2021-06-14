Four colleges to pilot rapid Covid-19 antigen testing project

A pilot scheme of rapid Covid-19 antigen testing is being introduced in four colleges across Ireland with the aim of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in education settings.

UniCov will conduct a large-scale analysis of rapid testing technologies to support students returning to campus.

The scheme begins today at NUI Galway, Trinity College Dublin (TCD), University College Dublin (UCD), University College Cork (UCC).

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, says thousands of students and staff are expected to participate in the study.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, says thousands of students and staff are expected to participate in the study.

Mr Harris says: “Rapid antigen testing may potentially be an element of this system.

"If proven through piloting and feasibility, the benefits of rapid testing could be a significant additional tool in our fight against Covid-19."

UniCov is designed to assist the safe and sustainable re-opening of HEI campuses across the country.

Project leader, professor Breda Smyth, NUI Galway and Director of Public Health - HSE West, praised Irish students for the resilience they have shown in adapting to the Covid-19 challenges.

However, Prof Smyth warned that studies have shown "adverse effects" on the student population including a reduction in academic performance, social isolation and deteriorating mental health and wellbeing.

Prof Smyth says: "UniCoV will inform surveillance systems to support the provision of safe campus environments and provide evidence to facilitate return to campus activity for staff and students in Further and Higher Education Institutes."